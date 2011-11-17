The World Won’t Be Happy Until Kim Kardashian Goes Away

For the past few years, Kim Kardashian‘s life has been some sort of twisted Internet age American dream. Technically, she hasn’t done anything besides be herself, and she’s made millions of dollars because of it. As a young girl growing up in a wealthy Beverly Hills family, I’m sure she had aspirations of fame.

When Paris Hilton became her mentor in her early 20s, it was all downhill. Soon, the student became the master. Kim mimicked Paris’ sex tape scandal and essentially copied her career. The only difference is more people seemed to care about Kim. Now, after a series of major missteps (most notably her filing divorce from Kris Humphries, which many saw as an assault on the institution of marriage), it seems that America has finally had enough.

Animal rights group PETA has taken a stand against the starlet’s continued wearing of fur. Their latest billboard will be plastered around Kim’s stomping grounds in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly. There are two images on the billboard: one of adorable baby foxes, and one of Kim in a fur stole. It reads “Kim: These Babies Miss Their Mother. Is She On Your Back?” (Side note: This ad is actually so cute/sad I’m tearing up.)

Such a public shaming of Kim’s choices is certainly a sign that the odds are no longer in her favor. Additionally, more than 100,000 people to date have signed a petition, called the “No More Kardashian” petition, that aims to get Keeping Up with the Kardashians taken off the air. The woman behind the movement stated, “These shows are mostly staged and place an emphasis on vanity, greed, promiscuity, vulgarity and over-the-top conspicuous consumption.” That list is only growing.

Tyler Perry‘s choice to cast Kim as a lead role in his upcoming film The Marriage Counselor received an unbelievable amount of backlash. In fact, today he even had to take to his blog to defend his decision. Stories like this are hard for me — I make it no secret that I absolutely adore the Kardashians. Still, I don’t respect everything they have come to stand for in our culture, but I feel that they are solid citizens deep down.

However, Kim certainly took this fame game too far. And we are all to blame for it. My suggestion is not to boycott the family, though. I would strongly suggest more intense damage control, and not the kind that is photographed and plastered on tabloid pages. Kim should join the Peace Corps, not tell anyone about her whereabouts etc., and return to her career as a business woman — but not the media limelight.

Sure, it’s inevitable in some regards, but she doesn’t need the club appearances and red carpets to pay the bills. The empire she’s created will continue to thrive even if her public image sinks. Kim needs to disappear and think for a little bit. I know that her late father who has served as a guiding light throughout all of his children’s lives would appreciate her returning to earth.