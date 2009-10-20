World Series Schedule 2009: Top 10 Hottest MLB Players

The 2009 World Series is almost upon us and in honor of the great achievements of these athletes, we picked for you our ten favorite baseball players of the moment. Who are we kidding though, we picked them because they are hot.

David Wright:

David Wright is arguably the hottest MLB player, and for all of the right reasons. First and foremost, he plays for the New York Mets, secondly his arm candy, aka Molly Beers, is adorable, and his stats are undeniably amazing.





Alex Rodriguez:

Alex Rodriguez is a close second. He is, after all, a New York Yankee. After a major upset for the Angels, A-Rod wil lead his team to victory in the World Series. Remember this shoot he did with Details? Pretty sexy, if you ask us.





Chase Utley:

Chase Utley, the second baseman for the Phillies, is undeniably adorable. We love his laid back approach, and his ambidextrous abilities, as Utley bats lefty but throws righty.





Matt Kemp:

Matt Kemp is certainly on our radar. During your next trip to L.A. in baseball season, make it a point to see Kemp and the rest of the Dodgers crack homers out of the park. You might even catch him at a club downtown, because at 25 years old, he’s a shoo-in for any VIP room.





Huston Street:

How hot is Huston Street? As a closing pitcher for the Colorado Rockies, it’s crucial that Street gets the job done. Plus, can we take a moment to appreciate his name. Huston Street pretty much spelled sexy before we even saw his picture.





Nick Markakis:

My best guy friend is unhappy that we’ve ranked his favorite player, Nick Markakis, lower than Chase Utley, but hey, we just call it how we see it. Who do you think is better looking? If it helps, Nick Markakis is a native New Yorker, but plays for Baltimore.





Grady Sizemore:

Grady Sizemore is super cute. We love that he’s unafraid to wear a little bit of color; this purple muscle tee even has a beautiful flower on it (behind that skull). Grady is known for his five-tool-talent, meaning he is a powerful hitter, excellent baserunner with speed and accuracy, can throw, and is great at fielding.





Matt Holiday:

Matt Holiday looks like an endearing father figure. Holiday makes a great role model, and we totally dig a guy with a bit of sensibility and responsibility.





Cliff Lee:

Cliff Lee is a pitcher for the Phillies, his current repertoire features a four seam fastball, circle change up, cut fastball, and an awesome curve ball. Cute pitchers like Lee make us interested enough to actually learn what those terms mean.





Shawn Riggans:

Shawn Riggans, however cute, is catching some serious heat this season for those horribly cliched sunglasses. Without them, he’d be much, much hotter. Sorry Shawn!

We’re excited for the 2009 World Series, Yanks Vs. The Phillies, and as much as I’d like to say I’ll be routing for the Phillie’s, I am and always will be a New Yorker. Tune for the seven World Series games this year, starting Wednesday Oct. 28.