New World Record For The Longest Runway Set (It’s Almost Two Miles!)

While we were catching up on some major R&R this weekend, our friends at the Danish Fashion Institute and the Hong Kong Fashion Designer’s Association were making fashion history. According to Vogue UK, 158 models wearing creations made by students at the Danish Institute trekked down the longest runway ever created, which clocked in at almost two miles (this sounds like a challenge in “America’s Next Top Model” to us).

Creating a new record for the “World’s Greatest Catwalk,” the collaboration between the two establishments comes on the heels of a series of recent breathtaking runways and fashion show sets. Other extreme locations have ranged from the most recent Chanel Metiers D’art Pre-Fall 2013 collection in a Scottish castle to Marchesa displaying its Spring 2013 show in Grand Central Station in New York City last September.

Image via Vogue UK