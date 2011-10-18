The World Is Going to End on Friday (Well, Maybe)

Mr. Doomsday, Harold Camping is predicting a new date for Armageddon and it’s coming up this Friday, October 21st.

Camping has lost a bit of credibility after his previously predicted end of the world fte on May 21, 2011 passed without the sweeping earthquake that was meant to clear the earth of “unbelievers.”

Camping took to the Family Radio Network, explaining the event in May as a “spiritual Judgment Day” and confirmed we are right on track for total earthly destruction on Oct.21. Well thank goodness since many believers had already quit their jobs and “donated” all their money and earthly belongings to the Family Radio Network (which Camping is the head of). Camping has no plans to return the money saying, “I don’t have any responsibility. I can’t be responsibility [sic] for anybody’s life. I’m only teaching the Bible.”

(FYI: Camping had a stroke 18 days later. Now, THAT’s a sign from God.)

But Camping is ignoring his own close encouter with Doomsday and focusing more on “evil-doers” who can expect to “Probably fall asleep and never wake up” this Friday.

Reports indicate quitting your job and joining the caravan to eternity may not be the best idea. Follower David Liquori tells NPR, “The reputation of Family Radio is marred, and the money is not coming in,” causing Family Radio is to try to sell off stations to avert bankruptcy.

Let’s just say I’m not cancelling my brunch plans for Saturday.