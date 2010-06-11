World Cup Special: R.Kelly Kicks Off World Cup, Nelson Mandela Granddaughter Killed

R.Kelly at the World Cup. Image: Youtube.com

Controversial R&B singer R. Kelly sang his new song Sign OfA Victory for the opening launch party of the World Cup. Was Chris Brown unavailable? (Billboard)

Fashion catches World Cup fever. Brands from Louis Vuitton to Giorgio Armani, Tod’s and Dolce & Gabana have designed clothing and accessories for the mega sporting event. (WWD)

As his home country celebrates housing the largest sporting event in the world, Nelson Mandela is in mourning after his 13-year old great granddaughter was killed in a car crash following a tournament eve concert. (MSNBC)

And in news stateside:

Fashion can be tough on a marriage. Rory and Elie Tahari have legally separated after 11 years of marriage and one successful RTW brand. (Page Six)

The age old question of which actress will get the coveted September issue Vogue cover has been answered. Drum roll please…it’s Halle Berry. And Fashionista is 95% sure she’s the first African American to receive the honor. Diversity in fashion mags sure is slow but steady.

Hit and run? January Jones hit three parked cars in LA before shadily fleeing the scene of the crime. How very Betty Draper of her. (Pop Eater)

Jennifer Aniston has a new man, and he’s funny. SNL‘s Jason Sudeikis was still married when he met Brad’s ex on the set of the Bounty Hunter. (Jezebel)

