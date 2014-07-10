Gorgeous World Cup Fan Lands L’Oreal Modeling Contract

A fresh-faced Belgian sports fan was in the right place at the right time when her face got caught by television cameras during the Russian vs. Belgium game in Brazil. The beautiful photo quickly became a viral sensation—and landed the pretty lady a modeling deal with L’Oreal!

Photo: Getty

The 17-year-old’s name is Axelle Despiegelaere, and at the time of the World Cup match, her face was painted red, black and yellow—Belgium colors!—and she accessorized with a horned hat and pom-poms. If you can pull that look off, girl, you deserve a modeling contract. (And props to L’Oreal for taking advantage of a zeitgeist-y moment.) As of this posting, Despiegelaere already has a Facebook fan page with a whopping 200,000 likes.

As for the modeling contract, all we know is that Despiegelaere will become the face of the L’Oréal Professionnel series of hair products in Belgium. The brand did share, however, an amazing video celebrating everyone’s new favorite face—that already has 900,000 views!