World Aids Day: Support Awareness with Products from Our Favorite Brands

World AIDS Day is December 1, and with new infections continuing to spread year after year, it is important to raise awareness. Understanding the facts is the key to fighting prejudice and protecting yourself and others when it comes to HIV and AIDS; learn more facts and stats at worldaidsday.org. Thankfully, some of our favorite designers have collaborated with Project RED to support, spread awareness and help make us look cool in the process.

Check out some of the most recent collaborations; plus, if you’re artistic or talented with a needle and thread, see how you can make a difference with the Designers Against Aids Creative Challenge.

Vena Cava and Converse RED proudly present hand-drawn Converse sneakers available on the Converse website starting December 5.

Stella McCartney is always ahead of the curve when it comes to a good cause. McCartney got together with Gap (again) to design this RED Stella T featuring red jewelry printed on a white v-neck top; so cute, and a great staple for any wardrobe.

Nike jumped on board too, creating RED Laces designed to fight AIDS in Africa. “Lace up. Save lives.”

Our favorite kind of Apple decided to “play more than music and to play a part” with their special edition (PRODUCT) RED iPod nano. Proceeds go directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

What can you do? Talenthouse.com, a global creative platform for artist, provided a chance to make a difference! Designers Against Aids Creative Challenge invites young, talented artist to submit videos, photos, and cartoons, using pop culture to bring back “the sexiness of safe sex.” The winner’s piece of art will be showcased to make a difference for the world to see.