39 Chic Home Office Workspaces You’ll Want to Copy Immediately

Show of hands if you work from home. (✋!) Hi, hello, and welcome to the club. There’s plenty of us who have the privilege of rolling out of bed, working in our PJs half the time, and having the flexibility to pop in and out of the house as we see fit.
According to the 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce study, nearly 4 million US employees, or 2.9 percent of the total US workforce, work from home at least half of the time—up from 1.8 million in 2005 (a 115 percent increase since 2005). And, more recently, a study by IWG in May of this year found that more than two-thirds of people worldwide work remotely at least one day a week, while 53 percent work remotely for at least half of the week.
So, yes, this is quite a large club. And those part of this wonderful, massive telecommuting workforce know full well how easy it is to fall into a home office rut.
Keeping a clean space and having all the latest tech is obviously a must, but curating an area that also keeps you energized and inspired is equally important. The latter is where most of us really struggle, so thank goodness Instagram is around to provide us with endless decor inspiration.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorites to help you on your quest to creating the perfect working area—one that actually looks inviting, is downright chic and may even boost your productivity.
Click through the slideshow to see some amazing inspiration, so you can get started on sprucing up your workspace with chic office decor.
A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.
Hello friends, Have a great week end ☕️🎀 📸 : @fancythingsblog ___________________________________ #bureau #planner #accessoiresdebureau #coffee #lifestyle #organization #inspiration #decoration #style #hygge #chic #stationery #office #workspace #flatlay #interiordesign #flowers #tea #planner #setup #desk #deskgoals #girlboss #entrepreneur #planneraddict #decor #homeoffice #officegoals #ladyboss #blogger #espacedetravail
**Inspiração** O outro quarto do nosso apê será usado como home office e também como quarto de hóspedes. Sim, é possível ter um ambiente 2 em 1. Uma dica é escolher um sofá-cama bem estiloso. #nossoape #unicoengenhonovo #engenhonovo #inspiração #decoração #interiores #moveisplanejados #otimizaçãodoespaço #ambientemoderno #papeldeparede #homeoffice #homeofficeideas #homeofficedecor #escritorioemcasa #quartodehospedes #sofacama
. Así quedó terminado mi nuevo escritorio. . Tiene un plano de trabajo más angosto que la mesa anterior, pero al agregar cajones saqué muchas cosas que antes las tenía sobre la superficie, asique el espacio para usar ahora, es más que suficiente. . Todo guardado, que placer! . La canina blanca, es mi sobrina perruna Bruma que está de visita en casa😊 . #miescritorio #workplace #homeoffice #myhome #myhomestyle #chair#windsorchair #decomarcehome
How adorable is this small workspace nook! . . . . #desklifebliss #homeoffice #workspace #workfromhome #workhardanywhere #deskgoals #office #flatlaytoday #flatlaynation #officespace #personalassistant #deskdecor #deskstyling #virtualassistant #studygram #studyspace #officegoals #girlboss #plannernerd #planning #deskspace #femalepreneur #ladyboss #stationeryaddicts #stationerylove #flowers #pinkeverything #filofaxlove #girlbosslife
m i n i o f f i c e ✌🏼🤓 Rainy sunday today, soon off to new adventures on my last week of vacation😘 __________________________________________________________ #interior #myhome #homeoffice #officecorner #minioffice #homeofficedecor #homeofficeideas #homeofficeinspo #hjemmekontor #minikontor #kristinekval #dreaminterior #ikea #blackandwhite #kidsart #kidsartwork #cactuslove #backtoschool #designletters #officeonfleek #skolestart #lekseplass #livethelittlethings #thatsdarling #apartmentdecor #apartmentliving #apartmentlife #apartmentgoals
Happy Friday everyone! Hope you've all had a lovely week and have been managing in this crazy heat! Our flat was 29 degrees last night, ouch! Had the desk fan all day which had helped a little in my home office! I e lollies and cold beers all round this evening! How are you all coping with the heatwave? . . . . #spotlightonmyhome #homedecor #interiordecor #interiordesignedinburgh #homefurnishing #homeofficeideas #homedecoration #homeofficedecor #tropical #tropicalleaf #jungledesign #jungalowstyle #jungleprint #palmleaves #palmleaf #homeofficedecoration #heatwave2018 #instainterior #interiordecor #interiorstyle #interiorstylist #colourpop #colourmyhome #interiordesignersofinstagram #styleithappy #homedecoration #ihavethisthingwithpink #ihavethisthingwithwalls #ihavethisthingwithcolour
Love this pastel colour office 😍 #pastel #pastels #pastelcolours #pastellove #pasteldaily #office #desk #mydesk #onmydesk #deskgoals #deskinspo #homeoffice #homeofficedecor #homeofficestyle #homeofficeinspo #homeofficegoals #workfromhome #workfromhomemum #girlsbuildingempires #workingladies
Black can be a hard color to work with on walls, but I’m loving this clever striped accent wall 🖤 Would you ever add black to your walls or is that a big no-no for you? #sellingtampabay#tamparealestate#tamparealtor#housegoals#homedecor#househunting#dreamhome#friyay#homeofficedecor#ListWithBritt813
#Repost @talouutelassa (@get_repost) ・・・ Home office ☺ Kiitos kaikille stories -kyselyyn vastanneille 😘👍 Olkkarin uusi väri on nyt selvillä. . . . . #finarte #aittamatto #saanajaolli #valkoinenlautturi #mixrack #ikeavittsjö #desenio #tikkurilamaalit #tikkurilaserpentiini #vanitychair #marimekkodesignhouse @skandimodernit #homeoffice #homeofficedecor #guestroom #skandinaavinenkoti #skandinavianhome #interiordesign #skandinavianhomeideas #mitthem #shi
With a massive uprising in female entrepreneurs, finding space in the home for an office is a must! If your building a powerful business, let me help you find a home with a powerful office space! . . . #homedecor #hometips #homestaging #homeinspiration #homeofficedecor #homeofficedesign #stagingsells #entrepreneurlife #femaleentrepreneur #gettingitsold #oviedorealtor #oviedobusiness #oviedorealestate #oviedo
Quem acompanhou a reforma do meu cafofo office? Eu ameiii demais como ficou! To apaixonada pelo meu novo cantinho! E vocês? Me contem aqui o que acharam! Não viu como era antes? Corre lá pros stories! 🌿 . . . #homeofficedecor #homeoffice #escritorio #decor #divadepijama #decoracao
Green home office idea. • • • • • • • • • • Credit: Pinterest #homeoffice #homeofficedecor #homeofficedesign #homeofficedesk #homeofficechair #homeofficelight #homeofficedecoration #workspace #workspacedecoration #workspacedesign #workspaceinspiration #homeofficeinspiration #interiordesign #entrepreneurs