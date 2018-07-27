39 Chic Home Office Workspaces You’ll Want to Copy Immediately

Show of hands if you work from home. (✋!) Hi, hello, and welcome to the club. There’s plenty of us who have the privilege of rolling out of bed, working in our PJs half the time, and having the flexibility to pop in and out of the house as we see fit.

According to the 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce study, nearly 4 million US employees, or 2.9 percent of the total US workforce, work from home at least half of the time—up from 1.8 million in 2005 (a 115 percent increase since 2005). And, more recently, a study by IWG in May of this year found that more than two-thirds of people worldwide work remotely at least one day a week, while 53 percent work remotely for at least half of the week.

So, yes, this is quite a large club. And those part of this wonderful, massive telecommuting workforce know full well how easy it is to fall into a home office rut.

Keeping a clean space and having all the latest tech is obviously a must, but curating an area that also keeps you energized and inspired is equally important. The latter is where most of us really struggle, so thank goodness Instagram is around to provide us with endless decor inspiration.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorites to help you on your quest to creating the perfect working area—one that actually looks inviting, is downright chic and may even boost your productivity.

Click through the slideshow to see some amazing inspiration, so you can get started on sprucing up your workspace with chic office decor.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.