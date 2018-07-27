StyleCaster
39 Chic Home Office Workspaces You’ll Want to Copy Immediately

39 Chic Home Office Workspaces You’ll Want to Copy Immediately

Workspace Inspiration
Photo: Amber Ulmer/A Beautiful Mess.

Show of hands if you work from home. (✋!) Hi, hello, and welcome to the club. There’s plenty of us who have the privilege of rolling out of bed, working in our PJs half the time, and having the flexibility to pop in and out of the house as we see fit.

According to the 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce study, nearly 4 million US employees, or 2.9 percent of the total US workforce, work from home at least half of the time—up from 1.8 million in 2005 (a 115 percent increase since 2005). And, more recently, a study by IWG in May of this year found that more than two-thirds of people worldwide work remotely at least one day a week, while 53 percent work remotely for at least half of the week.

So, yes, this is quite a large club. And those part of this wonderful, massive telecommuting workforce know full well how easy it is to fall into a home office rut.

MORE: 11 Chic, Original Ways to Decorate with Books

Keeping a clean space and having all the latest tech is obviously a must, but curating an area that also keeps you energized and inspired is equally important. The latter is where most of us really struggle, so thank goodness Instagram is around to provide us with endless decor inspiration.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorites to help you on your quest to creating the perfect working area—one that actually looks inviting, is downright chic and may even boost your productivity.

MORE: The Best Plant-Inspired Decor for the Black-Thumbed (Yet Stylish) Among Us

Click through the slideshow to see some amazing inspiration, so you can get started on sprucing up your workspace with chic office decor.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.

Credit to @mikaswohnsinn

Credit to @mikaswohnsinn

Have a color scheme, like black and white.

Photo: Instagram/@macsetups

Ditch the boring computer chair, and opt for a gorgeous (far more comfortable) sofa chair

Photo: Instagram/@kathykuohome

Think small! Get a mug that shows off your unique personality.

Photo: Instagram/@chicbureau

Or, ditch a color scheme and go monochromatic.

Photo: Instagram/@nossoape1403

Who needs a boring corkboard when you can get one of these bad boys and a handfull of binder clips?

Photo: Instagram/@lovestoredoficial
#cantinhodeestudos #escritorio #homeoffice #meusprints

#cantinhodeestudos #escritorio #homeoffice #meusprints

Get some funky shelving units.

Photo: Instagram/@meusprints2017

There's no such thing as too much pink.

Photo: Instagram/@dalvamiris

Have an accent wall to brighten up the space.

Photo: Instagram/@decomarce

Add a shelving unit for plenty of storage space.

Photo: Instagram/@desklifebliss

Go for gold.

Photo: Instagram/@essentialoffice

Tell it like it is with some wall art; make that space your happy place.

Photo: Instagram/@sfdecorstylee

Pegboards aren't just for Dad's garage.

Photo: Instagram/@casa_dos_fundos

Invest in office supplies that also pass as chic decor.

Photo: Instagram/@arquiteturashine

Add a pendant light or two.

Photo: Instagram/@iheartcosmetics

Breathe life into the space with a fresh bouquet of flowers.

Photo: Instagram/@flatonthefishquay

Take advantage of any natural light in your home.

Photo: Instagram/@kristinekval
“Green Plants” link in bio!😍🌄

“Green Plants” link in bio!😍🌄

Who isn't obsessed with tropical wall art?

Photo: Instagram/@homeluxstore

Concert posters make for great wall art.

Photo: Instagram/@hangthemoondesigns

An accent rug can really tie the room together.

Photo: Instagram/@janinedeanna

Bring the outdoors in with a wallpaper accent wall.

Photo: Instagram/@sheahomesco
Happy Friday everyone! Hope you've all had a lovely week and have been managing in this crazy heat! Our flat was 29 degrees last night, ouch! Had the desk fan all day which had helped a little in my home office! I e lollies and cold beers all round this evening! How are you all coping with the heatwave? . . . . #spotlightonmyhome #homedecor #interiordecor #interiordesignedinburgh #homefurnishing #homeofficeideas #homedecoration #homeofficedecor #tropical #tropicalleaf #jungledesign #jungalowstyle #jungleprint #palmleaves #palmleaf #homeofficedecoration #heatwave2018 #instainterior #interiordecor #interiorstyle #interiorstylist #colourpop #colourmyhome #interiordesignersofinstagram #styleithappy #homedecoration #ihavethisthingwithpink #ihavethisthingwithwalls #ihavethisthingwithcolour

Happy Friday everyone! Hope you've all had a lovely week and have been managing in this crazy heat! Our flat was 29 degrees last night, ouch! Had the desk fan all day which had helped a little in my home office! I e lollies and cold beers all round this evening! How are you all coping with the heatwave? . . . . #spotlightonmyhome #homedecor #interiordecor #interiordesignedinburgh #homefurnishing #homeofficeideas #homedecoration #homeofficedecor #tropical #tropicalleaf #jungledesign #jungalowstyle #jungleprint #palmleaves #palmleaf #homeofficedecoration #heatwave2018 #instainterior #interiordecor #interiorstyle #interiorstylist #colourpop #colourmyhome #interiordesignersofinstagram #styleithappy #homedecoration #ihavethisthingwithpink #ihavethisthingwithwalls #ihavethisthingwithcolour

Get yourself a brightly colored chair.

Photo: Instagram/@victoriahopkinsinteriors

Mix and match textures and colors for an eclectic space.

Photo: Instagram/@coachmommymogul

Love pastels? Embrace it!

Photo: Instagram/@contentqueensuk

There's nothing more classic than a sturdy, chic wood desk and chair set.

Photo: Instagram/@ms.interiores

A striped, black-and-white accent all allows you to add pops of color via throw pillows and other, smaller decor.

Photo: Instagram/@listwithbritt813

Skip bright colors entirely with glass and transclucent office furniture.

Photo: Instagram/@skandimodernit

Have a place for all your electronics.

Photo: Instagram/@satechi_jp

If you're up for it, re-tile the floor.

Photo: Instagram/@waypointerealty

Hang up inspirational messages to help you get through the day.

Photo: Instagram/@divadepijama

You can never have too many houseplants or succulents.

Photo: Instagram/@decarte.interiors
m i n i m a l · h o m e · o f f i c e

m i n i m a l · h o m e · o f f i c e

String lights make for excellent accent lighting.

Photo: Instagram/@ns.interiordecor

Repurpose wood pallets as a shelving unit.

Photo: Instagram/@nspirerend_wonen

Go with an industrial look, with a splash of color, of course.

Photo: Instagram/@bahzoffice

Organize your space with wicker baskets.

Photo: Instagram/@officefeed

Shelves on shelves on shelves.

Photo: Instagram/@arquicore

Tie the space together with one large piece of wall art.

Photo: Instagram/@portasabertas

Hang up photos of friends, family and the ones you love.

Photo: Instagram/@missesmacke

Keep it tight and tidy with a more minimal look.

Photo: Instagram/@gerdana.by.gerdana

Top it all off with a tiny terrarium.

Photo: Instagram/@nitroprusydek_sodu

