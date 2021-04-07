Budget-Friendly Workout Tops You Need in Your Athleisure Rotation

Finding a quality workout top can be more difficult than it seems. If you go for style alone, you might end up with an uncomfortable and too-hot top that’s perfect for Insta but not great for your HIIT workout. On the other end of the spectrum, no one wants to look like they’re wearing a sack when they’re working out. You want to look and feel good when you’re working out, so in the spirit of that, we rounded up the best workout tops for women on Amazon.

We found fan-favorite tank tops that are worthy of breaking a sweat and posting a selfie in. There are different types of tops for every type of athlete. If you want something more form-fitting and tailor-made for yoga, pilates, barre and other types of workout where it’s paramount to see your body, so the instructor can correct your form if need be. Runners, HIIT enthusiasts, boxers and cross-fitters might want something looser, so they aren’t dealing with a tight tank top that’s drenched with sweat mid-way through the workout.

All of these tank tops boast moisture-wicking capabilities and lightweight fabrics. They also come in a ton of fun colors, and each has a unique style, ensuring that you can find something that works best for your needs and wants. Some of our picks might look good out of the gym, too, and wouldn’t be at all out of place at brunch with your friends.

Check out our top four picks below.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women This workout top strikes the balance between being too tight and not form-fitting enough. It’s stretchy enough to move with you during your workouts. The fabric is moisture-wicking and breathable, so you won’t soak through your tank or overheat. Plus, it has that stylish heathered look. You get three tank tops per set and can choose from a variety of different colors. icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women $19.99 buy it

2. Boao 4 Pieces Basic Crop Tank Tops If you prefer to work out in a form-fitting crop top during yoga, pilates or your dance classes, this is the perfect option for you. This stretchy racerback is breathable and is easy to move in. You can even take these tanks out of the gym and incorporate them into your everyday wardrobe. There are multiple sets, featuring different colors, to browse. Boao 4 Pieces Basic Crop Tank Tops $27.99 buy it

3. Bestisun Womens Cropped Workout Tops If you want to wear a crop top without fully committing, this workout tank is a great half-measure. You can show off your abs with this top, which still gives you plenty of coverage. This tank top is stretchy and easy to move in, so it can survive both your yoga classes and your long runs. It comes in 18 different colors, so you can find one that suits your style. Bestisun Womens Cropped Workout Tops $16.98 buy it