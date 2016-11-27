Cute Workout Pants to Work Off Everything You Ate This Weekend

We’re not saying you need to burn off all the turkey (and stuffing, and mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie…) you ate last week, and we’re definitely not shaming you for Netflix-bingeing all weekend while in a tryptophan-induced semi-coma (I can confidently assume we all collectively watched the ‘Gilmore Girls‘ reboot in tandem) but if you’re trying to stave of winter weight gain or just feel better, it’s time to get off the couch.

But if feeling a tad healthier isn’t impetus enough, we know what’ll help: new clothes. Well, new workout pants, specifically, but still, they’re something shiny to unwrap for yourself in a season filled with selfless gift-giving. No matter if you’re a die-hard SoulCycler or a first-time-downward-dogger, we found 16 pairs of workout pants from brands like Outdoor Voices, ADAY, and Sweaty Betty to work up a sweat in this winter. And if all else fails, athleisure is so in right now: Just throw on a moto jacket and act cool.