Cute Workout Pants to Work Off Everything You Ate This Weekend

Cute Workout Pants to Work Off Everything You Ate This Weekend

Lauren Caruso
by
Workout Pants
Photo: Getty Images

We’re not saying you need to burn off all the turkey (and stuffing, and mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie…) you ate last week, and we’re definitely not shaming you for Netflix-bingeing all weekend while in a tryptophan-induced semi-coma (I can confidently assume we all collectively watched the ‘Gilmore Girls‘ reboot in tandem) but if you’re trying to stave of winter weight gain or just feel better, it’s time to get off the couch.

But if feeling a tad healthier isn’t impetus enough, we know what’ll help: new clothes. Well, new workout pants, specifically, but still, they’re something shiny to unwrap for yourself in a season filled with selfless gift-giving. No matter if you’re a die-hard SoulCycler or a first-time-downward-dogger, we found 16 pairs of workout pants from brands like Outdoor Voices, ADAY, and Sweaty Betty to work up a sweat in this winter. And if all else fails, athleisure is so in right now: Just throw on a moto jacket and act cool.

Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Warmup Legging in Dove & Ash, $95; at Outdoor Voices

Zara Tricolored Leggings, $22.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Alo Coast Legging, $94; at Alo

Photo: Alo

Tna Atmosphere Pant, $65; at Aritzia

Photo: Tna

Michi Pulsar Leggings, $180; at Michi

Photo: Michi

Alala Captain Ankle Tight, $76.50; at Bandier

Photo: Alala

Ivy Park Mesh Inset Leggings, $42; at Nordstrom

Photo: Ivy Park

Marika Curves High Rise Capris, $33.49; at Nordstrom

Photo: Marika Curves

Vie Active Rockell 7/8 Legging, $98; at Bandier

adidas Originals Three Stripe Leggings $35; at ASOS

Photo: Adidas

Koral Lucent Legging, $125; at Koral

Photo: Koral

Reebok Ombre Printed Leggings, $42; at ASOS

Photo: Reebok

Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Leggings, $110; at Sweaty Betty

Photo: Sweaty Betty

Forever 21 Geo-Panel Leggings, $19.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Under Armour Star Wars Fight Scene, $74.99; at Under Armour

Photo: Under Armour

ADAY Throw & Roll Leggings, $125; at ADAY

