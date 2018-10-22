3 Workout Outfits You Can Wear to Brunch

Ah, the great Sunday conundrum: to work out or to brunch? Sure, working out makes you feel better (endorphins ftw), but then again, that place with the bottomless blood-orange mimosas would probably make us feel pretty awesome, too.

The obvious answer, of course, is to do both. But let’s talk logistics: If your workout-to-brunch circuit has ever involved schlepping an entire gym bag of extra clothes around, sorry to say, but you are doing it wrong!

The best workout outfits transition easily from the locker room to the rest of your afternoon. To prove it, we partnered with Lightbox, makers of our favorite wear-everywhere lab-grown diamond jewelry, to bring you three killer outfits that’ll make everyone wonder if you’re athletic, or just athleisure (surprise, you’re both!). These will have you feeling so cute that you might even decide to ‘gram before you grub.

Colorblock Cool

Going hard at spin class works up a serious appetite. After cooldown, just throw a ‘90s-style colorblock windbreaker over your go-to sport bra, joggers and a simple and chic necklace like this cool-blue pendant, and you’ll be refueling at that place with the killer acai bowls in no time.

Lightbox Halo Pendant in Blue, $300 at Lightbox; Hooded Panelled Windbreaker, $18 at Boohoo Colour Block Bralet, $110 at Nagnata; Nike Heritage Jogger Pants, $55 at Nordstrom; Air Max 270, $150 at Nike.

Yoga and Chill

Your favorite vinyasa class calls for move-with-you leggings, a top that breathes and some jewelry that’s small in size and big in impact — Lightbox’s lab-grown diamond pendant in pink is perfect. After class, tie a knot in your tee’s shirttail for extra style points, and stroll over to get the eggs benedict you so richly deserve.

Lightbox Solitaire Pendant in Pink, $300 at Lightbox; GapFit Breathe Tie-Back T-Shirt, $42.95 at Gap; We Over Me Universal Reversible Bra, $75 at Bandier; We Over Me Center Capri, $98 at Bandier; Pod-S 3.1 Shoes, $120 at Adidas; Longline Camouflage Shacket, $95 at Topshop.

Wimbledon Whites

If you’ve never played doubles in a dress before, it’s kind of underrated. You’ll feel adorable in an old-school tennis star of way, and this new-school fabric wicks sweat off your body so you dry super-fast. These 1/4-carat lab-grown diamond earrings are small enough to wear on the court, and afterwards, you can throw on a coordinating hoodie. Add a tote that gives you an “A” for effort, even if you didn’t win your match.

Lightbox Solitaire Studs in White, $400 at Lightbox; Hard Crop Cotton-Jersey Hoodie, $250 at Re-Done; Performance V-Neck Tennis Dress, $198 at Tory Sport; Feiyue Fe Lo Classic Sneakers, $60 at Madewell; I Did My Best Tote, $18 at Ban.do; Varsity-Striped Crew Socks, $4 at Forever 21.

This post is sponsored by Lightbox.