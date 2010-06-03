Work Wear: Flaunt Your 9 To 5 Fashion Savvy With These Head-To-Toe Looks All Under $200

We all know that girl who rocks it hard on Saturdays in the hottest Balenciaga on the block, but rolls into the office in full-on frump mode come Monday. But true fashion chicks never let The Man keep her sartorial savvy down.

No one wants to spend their tax return on blazers and office-appropriate read boring dresses, and we’d never ask you to. We stockpile our cash for Chanel too.

Check out the above slideshow for full ensembles for under $200 that will keep you in the chic during the day, but leave you with enough funds for your meet-a-boy or keep-one-happy frocks too.

Related: Oscar to Livestream on StyleCaster Get the Deets