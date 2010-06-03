Work Wear: Flaunt Your 9 To 5 Fashion Savvy With These Head-To-Toe Looks All Under $200

We all know that girl who rocks it hard on Saturdays in the hottest Balenciaga on the block, but rolls into the office in full-on frump mode come Monday. But true fashion chicks never let The Man keep her sartorial savvy down.
No one wants to spend their tax return on blazers and office-appropriate read boring dresses, and we’d never ask you to. We stockpile our cash for Chanel too.
Check out the above slideshow for full ensembles for under $200 that will keep you in the chic during the day, but leave you with enough funds for your meet-a-boy or keep-one-happy frocks too.
Keep it Polished for Daytime
A sleek, put-together ensemble speaks volumes about your natural knack for order in the workplace.
Clockwise L to R: Black woven top, $14.90, by Forever 21; Gold link necklace, $15, by Aldo; Cream wide leg linen pant, $29, by Arden B.; Cheetah ballet flats, $17.99, by Old Navy
A Little AM Sex Appeal
Channel a modern day Joan Holloway of Mad Men in the form of a sassy fitted skirt, covered up but semi-sheer silk and sky high sex-me, but not at work heels.
Clockwise L to R: Black silk sheer blouse, $15, by Newport News; Black closed toe pumps, $135, by Topshop; Blush tulip skirt, $19.80, by Forever 21; Crystal deco ring, $5.80, by Forever 21
Work It On Trend
Don't hide your inner style savvy just because you're in a 9 to 5. Show your sartorial side with some on trend pieces that don't scream fashion victim.
Clockwise L to R: Olive silk dress, $27.80, by Forever 21; Gold oversized cuff, $20.29, by ASOS; Khaki waterfall vest, $90, by Topshop; Tan wedge sandal, $62 by ASOS
Office Feminista
So you dig lace, florals, pink and long walks on the beach, no need to go all-black for the workplace cause. Flaunt that femininity in easy pieces that show your softer side.
Clockwise L to R: White lace blazer, $78, by Topshop; Turquoise Flower Ring, $15, by Carol Dauplaise; Chiffon tiered dress, $27.80, by Forever 21; Grey leather pumps, $39.98 by Aldo
Sophisticated Lady
Classics are only staid if you let them be. Play the part of chic sophisticate with flattering shapes in cool hues and fun prints.
Clockwise L to R: Animal print sweater, $140, by Sonia by Sonia Rykiel; Grey shift dress, $22, by Forever 21; Gold bangles, $5.80, by Forever 21; Patent pumps, $26.50 by Wet Seal