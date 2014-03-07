How to Take Your Outfit from Office to Party in Minutes

A day in the life of a fashion editor may seem glamour-packed, but there’s a lot more to it than just pretty clothes. An average editor’s day is chock-a-block with appointments, meetings, reporting, managing writers, art directing — and that’s before you even get to the “editing” part. The hours are long—no editor is out the door by 5:30 p.m.—and after the day’s work is done, most evenings include dinner meetings or press events, which leaves most editors with just minutes to transform an office look into something cocktail appropriate.

StyleCaster’s editor in chief Laurel Pinson partnered with bar III, a contemporary collection only at Macy’s to share her three key style tips to take your look from office to party in just minutes.

1. Layering is Key.

When it comes to day-to-night dressing, building a wardrobe of staples that work for both casual and dressy atmospheres is key. For example, a simple black dress is a versatile piece looks good on any woman, and can be great to layer around. (Here, Laurel wears bar III’s Body-Con Midi Dress.) Opt for a style with clean lines and a modern silhouette, like a scooped neckline and a pencil shaped hem. Then, add a long-sleeve fitted shirt or a button-up blouse underneath for a polished look, or throw on a cool knit or a utility jacket for an edgier, bold look. (Here, Laurel styles the dress with bar III’s Utility Jacket.)

2. Add a Statement Necklace.

A great necklace frames your face and provides the focal point of any outfit. Whether you go for something big and colorful, or something delicate and sparkly, a great statement piece can upgrade a simple black dress in seconds. Another reason it’s the perfect party accessory? It’s an excellent conversation starter. (For more accessories, check out bar III’s jewelry selection here.)

3. Top Things Off With Killer Heels.

Shoes can make your whole look—they add another element of texture or color, and can even affect your stance and walk (depending on the heel), which really adds the cherry on top of your outfit. A sleek metallic shoe can add sparkle and style without being too over-the-top, and it’s surprisingly neutral! For a figure-flattering look, pick a style with a pointy toe, which will make your legs look long and lean.

