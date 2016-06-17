21 Ways to Pull Off Shorts at Work This Summer

Shorts may be the first thing we throw in our weekend bags in the summer, but come Monday?

Hmmm … not always the most obvious choice. Denim cutoffs definitely don’t fly in a corporate office, and if they’re super short, they may not be great for a laid-back startup either. (Even if your boss is chill, you probably don’t want them to see you and think “Oh hey, cute Coachella outfit.”)

It’s summer, though, so odds are you don’t want to be putting on full-length pants every day—and sometimes you just don’t wanna wear another dress, dammit. Rest assured, there are shorts out there that will get the job done, and ways to style them so you look more put-together than your Saturday self.

Ahead, shop the best work shorts on the market right now, and take a little inspo from bloggers and street style stars on how to pull them off.