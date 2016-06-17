StyleCaster
21 Ways to Pull Off Shorts at Work This Summer

Photo: Getty Images

Shorts may be the first thing we throw in our weekend bags in the summer, but come Monday?
Hmmm … not always the most obvious choice. Denim cutoffs definitely don’t fly in a corporate office, and if they’re super short, they may not be great for a laid-back startup either. (Even if your boss is chill, you probably don’t want them to see you and think “Oh hey, cute Coachella outfit.”)

It’s summer, though, so odds are you don’t want to be putting on full-length pants every day—and sometimes you just don’t wanna wear another dress, dammit. Rest assured, there are shorts out there that will get the job done, and ways to style them so you look more put-together than your Saturday self.

Ahead, shop the best work shorts on the market right now, and take a little inspo from bloggers and street style stars on how to pull them off.

Photo: Harper & Harley

The Mick Short, $235; at Cienne

Photo: Couture Kulten

Cotton Shorts, $19.99; at H&M

Photo: My Style Diary

Babaton Bastien Short, $58; at Aritzia

Photo: Lisa Rvd

Sunday Slim Chino Short, $45; at J.Crew

Photo: Getty Images

Silvae Welby Short, $248; at The Rising States

Photo: The Fashion Fraction

Tailored Shorts, $115; at COS

Photo: Getty Images

Flowing Darted Bermuda Shorts, $39.90; at Zara

L’Agence Denim Paperbag Waist Shorts, $268; at Intermix

Photo: Margo and Me

Stella McCartney Floral Print Trousers, $330.75; at Farfetch

Photo: My Curves and Curls

Selected Fria Polka Dot Tailored Shorts, $106; at ASOS

Photo: Neckbreakin' Style

Carven Stripe Shorts, $195.98; at Nordstrom

Photo: Ohh Couture

Diane von Furstenberg Liri Printed Silk-Twill Trousers, $200; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Olivia Gold

ASOS Curve Shorts with Scallop Hem and Pocket Trim, $26; at ASOS

Photo: The Rue Collective

Sandro Pessy Striped Shorts, $122.50; at Bloomingdale’s

Photo: The You Way

The High-Waisted Short, $50; at Everlane

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Stelen Hunton Shorts, $46.99; at Need Supply

Photo: Viva Luxury

Monroe High-Rise Shorts, $65; at Madewell

Photo: Getty Images

Black and White Check Pattern Wide-Leg Shorts, $71; at Front Row Shop

Photo: Fashion Gamble

René Derhy, $75.60; at Mon Showroom

Photo: Jay Miranda

Belted Patch Pocket Shorts, $41; at Style Nanda

Photo: Seams For a Desire

Side Pockets Shorts, $24.99; at Mango

