80 Work Outfit Ideas to Take Your Office Wear to the Next Level

80 Work Outfit Ideas to Take Your Office Wear to the Next Level

by
Work Outfit Ideas
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment.

While we all know a killer outfit alone isn’t going to earn you a promotion, looking the professional part at the office can make you feel like a boss.

And with the fall season finally upon us, now is the perfect time to revamp your work wardrobe.

MORE: 11 Pairs of Cute Work-Appropriate Shoes That Aren’t Heels

Yes, jeans and a cute top will cut it most of the time, but why not get a little more inspiration from some of the best fashion bloggers out there to really take your ensembles to the next level?

From structures blazers in many colors and printed maxi skirts to oversized sweaters and leather leggings, ahead, we’ve gathered 80 fabulous, classic and edgy looks you’ll want to copy immediately.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2015.

1 of 80
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black Pantsuit ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Cashmere Turtleneck Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Multicolored Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Racer Black Oracle Fox Blog

Photo: Oracle Fox Blog.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Tweed Blazer Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Pink Blazer ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | All-Black Ensemble Sincerely Jules

Photo: Sincerely Jules.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Crew Neck Sweater Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Striped Dress ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Sequin Sweater Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | High-Waisted Pants Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Navy Blue Blazer Harper and Harley

Photo: Harper and Harley.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Pleated Skirt Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | All-White Ensemble Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Blue & Black Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Kate Spade Purse Classy Girls Wear Pearls

Photo: Classy Girls Wear Pearls.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Winter Ensemble Seams for a Desire

Photo: Seams for a Desire.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | All-White Outfit Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black Leather Pants Seams for a Desire

Photo: Seams for a Desire.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Casual Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Over-the-Knee Boots Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | LBD Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | H&M Outfit Sincerely Jules

Photo: Sincerely Jules.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Cube Print Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Striped Sweater Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Polka Dots Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Bright Purse Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black Sweater Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Vest Shine by Three

Photo: Shine by Three.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black Coat Harper and Harley

Photo: Harper and Harley.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | White Skirt Jay Miranda

Photo: Jay Miranda.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Graphic Tee Sincerely Jules

Photo: Sincerely Jules.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Plaid Garnerstyle

Photo: Garnerstyle.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black & White Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Military Jacket Oracle Fox Blog

Photo: Oracle Fox Blog.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Oxford Flats Song of Style

Photo: Song of Style.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Slitted Skirt Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Baby Blue Suit Gabifresh

Photo: Gabifresh.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black Mules Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Pink Coat ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Pink Coat Beauticurve

Photo: Beauticurve.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Long Coat ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Striped Top Oracle Fox Blog

Photo: Oracle Fox Blog.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Striped Blazer Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Tweet Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | White & Pink ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Wink Shirt Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Orange & Brown Ensemble Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Peplum Jacket Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Yellow Top Nicolette Mason

Photo: Nicolette Mason.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Sweater & Leather Seams for a Desire

Photo: Seams for a Desire.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Burgundy Ensemble Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Striped Dress Gorgeous in Grey

Photo: Gorgeous in Grey.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Blue & White Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | White Sneakers ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Gold Skirt Gavyn Taylor

Photo: Gavyn Taylor.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | White Top & Skirt Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Sequin Top Watermelon Crush

Photo: Watermelon Crush.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Green Dress ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black Skirt Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black & White Ensemble Oracle Fox Blog

Photo: Oracle Fox Blog.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Heart Top Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Floral-Printed Top Curvy Girl Chic

Photo: Curvy Girl Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Colorful Print Dress Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Red Top Classy Girls Wear Pearls

Photo: Classy Girls Wear Pearls.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Sweater Dress Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Crop Blazer Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Printed Skirt Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Cropped Pants & Mules Harper and Harley

Photo: Harper and Harley.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Striped Sequined Skirt Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black Dress & Wedges Harper and Harley

Photo: Harper and Harley.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | White Blazer Girl With Curves

Photo: Girl With Curves.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Printed Skirt Grey Sweater Gastro Chic

Photo: Gastro Chic.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Pink Vest Atlantic-Pacific

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Black ImaxTree
Photo: ImaxTree.
STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Leopard-Print Suit Stylish Curves

Photo: Stylish Curves.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Floral Skirt Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Jeans & Blazer CeCe Olisa

Photo: CeCe Olisa.

STYLECASTER | Work Outfit Ideas | Striped Shirt & Jeans Style Du Monde

Photo: Style Du Monde.

