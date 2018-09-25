80 Work Outfit Ideas to Take Your Office Wear to the Next Level

While we all know a killer outfit alone isn’t going to earn you a promotion, looking the professional part at the office can make you feel like a boss.

And with the fall season finally upon us, now is the perfect time to revamp your work wardrobe.

Yes, jeans and a cute top will cut it most of the time, but why not get a little more inspiration from some of the best fashion bloggers out there to really take your ensembles to the next level?

From structures blazers in many colors and printed maxi skirts to oversized sweaters and leather leggings, ahead, we’ve gathered 80 fabulous, classic and edgy looks you’ll want to copy immediately.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2015.