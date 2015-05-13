Work it Out: A Fitness-Meets-Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain.

Neons are the new neutral when it comes to fitness according to photographer Gabrielle Revere and model Bree Smith. With a burst of brightly hued sports bras, printed leggings, and crop tops, we may actually start to enjoy working out. When it comes to looking chic at the gym, we’re out of excuses.

Photographer: Gabrielle Revere

Model: Bree Smith @ NEXT

Stylist: Priscilla Polley of Brydges Mackinney

Hair: Nathan Rosenkranz for Honey Artists using Alterna Haircare

Makeup: Suzy Gerstein for Honey Artists using May Lindstrom, Radiće and Lina Hanson Skincare and green makeup by W3LL People and Rituel de Fille Cosmetics.

Location: Fast Ashleys Brooklyn