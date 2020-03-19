7 StyleCaster Editors On Their Favorite Work-From-Home Outfits

Scroll To See More Images

As a former freelance writer, I had the luxury of working from home for almost two straight years, and now that coronavirus concerns have myself and so many others living the WFH live, I decided to tap my stylish co-workers and have them share their top work from home outfit ideas. Personally, a matching sweatsuit and light makeup help me feel put-together, even knowing no one will see me, but my findings show pretty much everyone approaches their WFH outfit recipe differently. Some of us opt for cute loungewear, others wear full-fledged ensembles, and a few can’t be bothered to change out of their (very cute) bathrobes—looking at you, Nikki!

Whether you’re the type of person who needs to get fully dressed to function, or you’re willing to haphazardly throw on a blazer over your PJs for that video meeting at noon, hopefully you can take our looks as a relatable source of inspo. We aren’t claiming to be the ultimate stay-at-home fashionistas, but TBH, we all look pretty damn cute right about now. If working from home is getting you down, reward yourself by online-shopping for some cute new sweats, and if you can’t figure out how to focus, try putting on some ~real clothes~ and seeing if it helps you slip back into Work Mode. Everyone’s different, and for the time being many of us will have to figure out the best approaches to working from home. For me, that’s lazy loungewear, but make it fashion! Read on for what a few other StyleCaster team members are wearing RN.

Maggie Griswold, Fashion Writer

Mia Maguire, Shopping & E-Commerce Editor

Ashleigh Morley, Branded Content Director

“We keep our house kinda chilly so I’m wearing all things warm and cozy! I have on my Lululemon Align Leggings, a True & Co. wire-free bra, Bombas socks, and my go-to Uggs (They’re legit the comfiest things I’ve ever put on my feet). I usually pair these faves with a long-sleeved tee or sweatshirt—the older and softer, the better.”

Alana Peden, Deputy Editor

“It’s bad, but every morning I reach for these lightweight, deliciously comfy joggers from Yummie. They’re basically sweatpants, but much less oppressive. And even though not one soul is looking at my backside, I rest (did I say rest? I meant work from home) easy knowing my butt looks cute. As for up top, I like to free-boob it as much as possible, but this Hanky Panky bralette is the next best thing. It’s utterly comfortable and still cute.”

Nikki Brown, Beauty Editor

“I have an unnecessarily high number of robes and slippers at home, but somehow manage to always come back to this combo. These Dearfoam slippers from Walmart make me feel like I’m walking on a cloud, which is saying a lot because I have flat feet. And the bold patterns on this robe and microfiber turban always put me in a great mood.”

Bella Gerard, Fashion & Lifestyle Editor

“I’ve been wearing this camel-colored Playboy x MISSGUIDED sweatsuit I got for a recent story on dressing like Hailey Bieber on repeat. More importantly, I’m forcing myself to throw on a little makeup every single day—it REALLY keeps me from looking and feeling too grubby. The Urban Decay Brow Blade and the Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation with a dab of Fresh’s Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment make for the perfect low-maintenance trio.”

Cierra Miller, Graphic Designer

“I always throw my hair up in a greasy bun, but I keep it cute with my favorite TALENTELESS sweatsuit. I’m obsessed with this fresh Bone shade, but the Steel Grey is definitely my next purchase. I can’t get enough! I finish the ~look~ with some Nike socks and I’m good for a day spent lounging and getting things done.”

