StyleCaster
Share

7 StyleCaster Editors On Their Favorite Work-From-Home Outfits

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 StyleCaster Editors On Their Favorite Work-From-Home Outfits

Bella Gerard
by
7 StyleCaster Editors On Their Favorite Work-From-Home Outfits
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

As a former freelance writer, I had the luxury of working from home for almost two straight years, and now that coronavirus concerns have myself and so many others living the WFH live, I decided to tap my stylish co-workers and have them share their top work from home outfit ideas. Personally, a matching sweatsuit and light makeup help me feel put-together, even knowing no one will see me, but my findings show pretty much everyone approaches their WFH outfit recipe differently. Some of us opt for cute loungewear, others wear full-fledged ensembles, and a few can’t be bothered to change out of their (very cute) bathrobes—looking at you, Nikki!

Whether you’re the type of person who needs to get fully dressed to function, or you’re willing to haphazardly throw on a blazer over your PJs for that video meeting at noon, hopefully you can take our looks as a relatable source of inspo. We aren’t claiming to be the ultimate stay-at-home fashionistas, but TBH, we all look pretty damn cute right about now. If working from home is getting you down, reward yourself by online-shopping for some cute new sweats, and if you can’t figure out how to focus, try putting on some ~real clothes~ and seeing if it helps you slip back into Work Mode. Everyone’s different, and for the time being many of us will have to figure out the best approaches to working from home. For me, that’s lazy loungewear, but make it fashion! Read on for what a few other StyleCaster team members are wearing RN.

Maggie Griswold, Fashion Writer

“I typically go for my Girlfriend Collective leggings. They’re the best leggings I’ve ever owned! I pair that with a bralette—Torrid has really cute plus-size bralettes—and either one of my millions of sweatshirts or an oversized button-down. Comfort is the main goal, but sometimes I want to look cute enough to take a few mirror selfies, ya know?”
work from home girlfriend collective leggings

Girlfriend Collective

work from home torrid bralette

Torrid

work from home amazon button down

Good Threads

 

 

Mia Maguire, Shopping & E-Commerce Editor

“To be honest, sometimes I just stay in my pajamas until prompted to leave the house, but I do find that when I make the effort to get dressed, I’m more productive and focussed throughout the day. Quick hack—if you have to put together for a video call, I toss on a chic blazer over my sweats so that I look put together and professional, from the waist up at least! Otherwise, I usually toss on a comfy, slightly oversized graphic tee and pair it with some joggers or stretch jeans, like this cute wide-leg pair from AGOLDE. For shoes, I’m in my slippers, but if I have to venture outside the apartment, I throw on comfortable sneakers like my Reeboks.”
work-from-home auline blazer

Auliné Collection

work from home nine bing tee

Anine Bing

Anine Bing Lili Gun Powder Motorcycle… $99
buy it
work from home agolde wide leg jeans

AGOLDE

AGOLDE Ren High Rise Wide Leg $168
buy it
work from home reebok sneaker

Reebok

Reebok Princess Sneaker $39.98
buy it

 

 

 

Ashleigh Morley, Branded Content Director

“We keep our house kinda chilly so I’m wearing all things warm and cozy! I have on my Lululemon Align Leggings, a True & Co. wire-free bra, Bombas socks, and my go-to Uggs (They’re legit the comfiest things I’ve ever put on my feet). I usually pair these faves with a long-sleeved tee or sweatshirt—the older and softer, the better.”

work from home Lululemon leggings

Lululemon

Lululemon Align Pant $98
buy it
work from home true and co bra

True & Co.

True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra $44
buy it
work from home bombas socks

Bombas

Bombas Women's Originals Calf 4-Pack $48
buy it
Work From home ugg boots

UGG

UGG Shearing Lined Short Boot $159.95
buy it

 

Alana Peden, Deputy Editor

“It’s bad, but every morning I reach for these lightweight, deliciously comfy joggers from Yummie. They’re basically sweatpants, but much less oppressive. And even though not one soul is looking at my backside, I rest (did I say rest? I meant work from home) easy knowing my butt looks cute. As for up top, I like to free-boob it as much as possible, but this Hanky Panky bralette is the next best thing. It’s utterly comfortable and still cute.”

work from home yummie joggers

Yummie

Yummie Slim Leg Jogger $42
buy it
hanky panky bralette

Hanky Panky

Hanky Panky Crossdye Retro Longline… $68
buy it

 

Nikki Brown, Beauty Editor

“I have an unnecessarily high number of robes and slippers at home, but somehow manage to always come back to this combo. These Dearfoam slippers from Walmart make me feel like I’m walking on a cloud, which is saying a lot because I have flat feet. And the bold patterns on this robe and microfiber turban always put me in a great mood.”

work from home dearfoams slippers

Dearfoams

Dearfoams X-Band Slide Slipper $16.80
buy it
work from home nesting olive robe

Nesting Olive

Nesting Olive Buttery Soft Robe $68
buy it
work from home microfiber hair wrap

Kitsch

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap $14.99
buy it

 

 

 

Bella Gerard, Fashion & Lifestyle Editor

“I’ve been wearing this camel-colored Playboy x MISSGUIDED sweatsuit I got for a recent story on dressing like Hailey Bieber on repeat. More importantly, I’m forcing myself to throw on a little makeup every single day—it REALLY keeps me from looking and feeling too grubby. The Urban Decay Brow Blade and the Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation with a dab of Fresh’s Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment make for the perfect low-maintenance trio.”

work from home missguided playboy sweatsuit

MISSGUIDED

MISSGUIDED Camel Fitted Cropped Hoodie $45
buy it
MISSGUIDED Camel Oversized Joggers $45
buy it
work from home Charlotte tilbury light wonder foundation

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder… $46
buy it
work from home urban decay brow blade

Urban Decay

Urban Decay Brow Blade $26
buy it
fresh tinted lip balm

Fresh

Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment $24
buy it

 

 

 Cierra Miller, Graphic Designer

“I always throw my hair up in a greasy bun, but I keep it cute with my favorite TALENTELESS sweatsuit. I’m obsessed with this fresh Bone shade, but the Steel Grey is definitely my next purchase. I can’t get enough! I finish the ~look~ with some Nike socks and I’m good for a day spent lounging and getting things done.”

work from home talentless sweatsuit

TALENTLESS

Talentless Women's Premium Hoodie $119
buy it
work from home nike socks

Nike

Nike Everyday Cushion Crew Socks $21.42
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tags:
share