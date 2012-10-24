Who Wore it Better: Mena Suvari in Margiela or Regina George in “Mean Girls”?

When we saw Mena Suvari at last night’s party for H&M’s latest collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela, we couldn’t help but be reminded of the character Regina George in “Mean Girls” (played by Rachel McAdams). When Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan‘s character, obviously) tries to sabotage Regina, she cuts holes in her tank top so her bra will be revealed. Naturally, the plan backfires — and every girl follows suit, thinking it’s a new trend.

Of course, we’re aware that Suvari’s look is a nod to a previous Margiela piece (the collection is entirely re-releases from past collections) and it isn’t an actual bra, but we just couldn’t resist the sort-of comparison.

In the meantime, vote below: Who wore it best — Mena Suvari or Regina George?