Word From Paris, Kanye’s Ode To Models

SINGLE SHOT: FAVE SITES!
Anna Dello Russo walked Ungaro with a little lamb under her arm. If bloggers are the new editors, are editors the new models? Is your head exploding yet? (Style File)
- Enjoy the hotness that is Lara Stone on the cover of November British Vogue. (Vogue UK)
- Karl on the state of fashion: We live in the age of jeans. Its funny for a person who has money to buy something inexpensive and its great for a person with not so much money to be able to get something by a designer. Its the new snobbism. I’d rather be funny… (WWD)
- Kanye West’s new single “Christian Dior Denim Flow” name checks mad models including Chanel Iman, Lara Stone and Kate Moss, referred to as Kate Mimosa, obviously. (Modelinia)
- Jennifer Aniston was named the most eligible single woman in the world. That is sort of a backhanded compliment, non? (E! Online)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @fadetoblackny best quote from the hot twins “I’m 6’5″, 220 pounds, and there are two of me.” And did we mention they got a $65 million settlement for the Facebook idea? Talk about eligible bachelors.
- RT @AskMrMickey Just had an appointment at Givenchy. The only thing better than leopard print is GIANT leopard print! Truer words…
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Valentino gives the show a standing ovation http://twitpic.com/2uwbf8 Apparently Valentino was major, so needing to click through asap.
- RT @rzrachelzoe OMG! I’m a Twilight junkie..watching for the 3rd time this week…I’m a late bloomer :)…mortified. XoRZ So jeal of people who are just starting their Twilight journey…
- RT @henryholland Dear karl, please do a backpack… http://twitpic.com/2uovf9 A boy can dream…
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Courtney Love as Lady Gaga = Score
(Courtney Love singing Bad Romance @ Givenchy party, Paris from icanteachyouhowtodoit on Vimeo)