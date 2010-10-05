Word From Paris, Kanye’s Ode To Models

Photo: ImaxTree

Anna Dello Russo walked Ungaro with a little lamb under her arm. If bloggers are the new editors, are editors the new models? Is your head exploding yet? (Style File)



Enjoy the hotness that is Lara Stone on the cover of November British Vogue. (Vogue UK)

Karl on the state of fashion: We live in the age of jeans. Its funny for a person who has money to buy something inexpensive and its great for a person with not so much money to be able to get something by a designer. Its the new snobbism. I’d rather be funny… (WWD)

Kanye West’s new single “Christian Dior Denim Flow” name checks mad models including Chanel Iman, Lara Stone and Kate Moss, referred to as Kate Mimosa, obviously. (Modelinia)

Jennifer Aniston was named the most eligible single woman in the world. That is sort of a backhanded compliment, non? (E! Online)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

RT @fadetoblackny best quote from the hot twins “I’m 6’5″, 220 pounds, and there are two of me.” And did we mention they got a $65 million settlement for the Facebook idea? Talk about eligible bachelors.

RT @AskMrMickey Just had an appointment at Givenchy. The only thing better than leopard print is GIANT leopard print! Truer words…

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Valentino gives the show a standing ovation http://twitpic.com/2uwbf8 Apparently Valentino was major, so needing to click through asap.

RT @rzrachelzoe OMG! I’m a Twilight junkie..watching for the 3rd time this week…I’m a late bloomer :)…mortified. XoRZ So jeal of people who are just starting their Twilight journey…

RT @henryholland Dear karl, please do a backpack… http://twitpic.com/2uovf9 A boy can dream…

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Courtney Love as Lady Gaga = Score

