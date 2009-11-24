Woody Allen Movies: Carla Bruni to Star (Plus Our Favorite Woody Allen Leading Ladies of All Time)

Woody Allen usually makes me think of my mom; I picture her swooning over Mighty Aphrodite and pondering the existential questions of Annie Hall, then much later, denouncing anything having to do with him because of ahem…the whole daughter/wife thing. Regardless, Woody Allen has a lasting place in pop culture and has defined romantic comedy for several generations.

Recently cast in Allen’s latest film was none other than France’s first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy. “I don’t know for what role, but I said yes,” Sarkozy said. The film will be set in France.

On a neurotic memory lane, here are our favorite Woody Allen leading ladies (and no…his daughter is not one of them).

Diane Keaton – Annie Hall, 1977

Her ties, hats, and men’s pants caused many girls to run to their father’s closets.

Mariel Hemingway, Manhattan,1979

A 17-year-old high school student dating Woody Allen. Creepy, yes. But there was something about her…

Mira Sorvino, Mighty Aphrodite, 1995

A grittier, more realistic call girl to Pretty Woman‘s Vivian. Raising Woody Allen’s kid.

Chloe Sevigny, Melinda and Melinda, 2004

Our favorite downtown chick played an uptown chick…full of shopping, marriage, and drug problems.

Scarlett Johansson, Match Point, 2005

Despite what happens to her in the end (not for the weak of heart), she has a scalding affair with Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Yum.

Penelope Cruz, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, 2008

As probably the craziest, most psychotic Spanish psycho in film history…that you still kind of want to hang out with.

Evan Rachel Wood, Whatever Works, 2009

Allen replaced himself with another old Jewish man; Larry David. Wood played a totally lovable southern belle named Melodie St. Ann Celestine.