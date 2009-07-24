Woods Release Music Video

Buzz band Woods released a quasi-music video today for their song “Where and What Are You.”

The music video is a cryptic crossword puzzle doodle that comes together over the span of a minute. Thank you Prefix for sharing the video! I’ve been pausing repeatedly trying to decipher exactly what the final image is. StyleCaster’s Elizabeth Monson says, “It’s totally a bird or a frog.” I say, “Heart of Manbearpig. Clearly.” What do you think? It’s been picking at my brain like a jackal…

Woods’ album Songs of Shame is available now.