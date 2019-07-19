StyleCaster
Bridal Power Suits Fit for Any City Hall Wedding

Photo: Cierra Miller.

One iconic movie moment I replay, time and time again, in my head? Carrie’s decision to wed her longtime lover in a sleek bridal power suit—rather than the truly extra designer gown she’d previously commissioned for the occasion—in Sex and the City (the 2008 film, not the 1990s show). Though the extravagant wedding dress felt appropriate for the iconic fictional character, the wedding suit felt more decidedly Carrie. Not only did it pay homage to the liberal feminism she and fellow SATC character Miranda had embodied throughout the Sex and the City‘s tenure, but it also felt true to Carrie’s bold, unabashedly out-of-the-box nature. She begins the film wanting to marry her partner in city hall, wearing a sleek bridal power suit. And—after being pulled in a number of different directions—she finishes the film the same way. A wedding suit was right for Carrie. And she’d undoubtedly be delighted to hear that many 2019 brides feel the same way.

Bridal suits have long been a staple of city hall weddings. They’re emblematic a kind of pragmatism associated with the kind of bride who’s decided to eschew convention in favor of something lower-maintenance, less ceremonial, or all-around more affordable. But the 2019 wedding trend-scape has seen bridal suits expand their reign beyond the classic courthouse marriage. Wedding power suits are cropping up, more and more, in weddings of every kind, as brides sift through convention and curate a big day that’s everything they want it to be (and nothing they don’t want it to be). Wedding sneakers over more classic (potentially uncomfortable) wedding heels? Check. Wedding dresses with pockets over those without? Check. Bridal power suits over bridal gowns of any kind? Check. Excess and opulence have long been the one-size-fits-all way to concretize your relationship. But modern brides see convention as a matter they can simply opt in and out of.

A grand affair in a couture gown is no more right or wrong than a courthouse marriage in a sleek suit. But one what more right for Carrie. Perhaps a bridal suit will be right for you, too.

Stella McCartney Wide-Leg Snake… $298
A suit so absolutely elegant your guests will forget what a wedding gown is.

Pallas x Claire Thomson-Jonville Edison… $676
Sleek, simple, sophisticated—and no undershirt required if you don’t want one to be.

Adriana Iglesias Ana Wide-Leg… $354
It’s your big day—you deserve all the sparkle and shine you desire.

LPA Double-Breasted Jacket $248
A dress/power suit combo, for the shopper who adores both options.

Embellished Blazer $158
Veritably glittery. And veritably cozy-looking, too.

Twill White Suit $200
A classic look—and at a lower price point, too.

Wide-Leg Trouser $59.95
A tie-front blazer feels a touch more romantic than your average structured top.

Blazer Wedding Dress $190
Another blazer dress, because you deserve options.

Sara Battaglia Fringe Cotton-Blend… $234
As party-worthy as it is put-together.

Cut in Line Longline Pinstripe Blazer $32
Even if you’re not ready to commit to a power suit for your wedding, this pinstripe two-piece would definitely stun at your bridal brunch.

Double-Breasted Wedding Jacket $151
Wide-leg pants and oversized blazers are an absolute match made in heaven.

Tailored Shawl-Collar Blazer $135
Equal parts sleek and feminie. (And again, no undershirt required.)

Blazer Dress $129.95
A blazer dress that feels as decidedly sophisticated as a full-blown suit.

Premier Slim-Leg Trouser $62.95
Sure to play well with even the most statement-making of statement shoes.

Starlet Embellished Blazer $85.50
With or without the matching bike shorts, this embellished blazer is sure to stun.

Haider Ackermann Pleated-Front Twill… $546
Simultaneously slouchy and structured.

Heads You Linen Wide-Leg Pants $20
Who said suit had to mean blazer?

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini… $1095
No one said your wedding had to be formal.

Pallas Episode Blazer $747.50
A classic choice—albeit a particularly expensive one. (But hey—no better time to splurge, right?)

We're Finished Plus Satin Blazer $30
Slinky, sophisticated, sexy—a veritable triple threat.

Max Mara Vicario Trousers $745
All the draping you cherish in a gown. All the sleek style you appreciate in a pantsuit.

H:ours Dux Dress $86
If you want to wear a mini dress, do it—and do it unabashedly.

Just Add Pearls Tailored Pants $17.60
A lower-key (and budget-friendlier) option.

4th & Reckless Sleeveless Jacket $44.50
Sleeves don’t have to be on the menu, if you don’t want them to be.

Alexis Ritchie Pants $462
Because bridal lace and bridal suits are far from mutually exclusive.

Liu Jo Single-Breasted Blazer $186
A shorter jacket—because oversized isn’t the only way to do it.

Anna October Soft Stripe Blazer $247.50
Because of course stripes are on the sartorial menu.

Alessandra Rich Peplum Crystal-Button… $998
A vintage-inspired delight.

Double-Breasted Jacket and Wide-Leg… $270
Equal parts slouchy and sophisticated—an aesthetic we can get behind.

Song of Style Kroy Blazer $228
That subtle grid pattern is downright mesmerizing.

Alexander McQueen Kickback Cropped… $1275
Sure to cement your status as the most fashion-forward bride around.

Settle the Score Crop Top and Pants Set $24
You’re the one making the rules. If you love it, wear it.

Vero Moda Aware Oversized Blazer $77
Sure to skew as dressed-up or dressed-down as you style it.

Lavish Alice Cape Jacket $83
When your blazer comes with a built-in cape, you’ve already won.

Sleeveless Dad Blazer and Mom Short Suit $119
A bridal power suit fit for even the hottest of outdoor weddings.

Isabel Marant Poyd High-Rise Tailored… $479
Stunning—and likely cheaper than some of the gowns you were eyeing.

Rebecca Taylor Ruffle-Hem Tweed Boucle… $171
Vintage in aesthetic, contemporary in choice.

Odyssee Sol Buttoned Wide-Leg Trousers $381
Pants so chic you’ll be looking for excuses to rewear them.

LAVEER Boyfriend Blazer $460
Polka dots are an unconventional choice—but then again, so is a power suit.

Alexander McQueen Lace-Insert Wool and… $772
A pop of lace will acknowledge bridal convention without fully adhering to it.

Linen Suit $56.50
A lower-key take on the power suit trend that you could surely rewear time and time again.

 

