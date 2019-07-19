Bridal Power Suits Fit for Any City Hall Wedding

Scroll To See More Images

One iconic movie moment I replay, time and time again, in my head? Carrie’s decision to wed her longtime lover in a sleek bridal power suit—rather than the truly extra designer gown she’d previously commissioned for the occasion—in Sex and the City (the 2008 film, not the 1990s show). Though the extravagant wedding dress felt appropriate for the iconic fictional character, the wedding suit felt more decidedly Carrie. Not only did it pay homage to the liberal feminism she and fellow SATC character Miranda had embodied throughout the Sex and the City‘s tenure, but it also felt true to Carrie’s bold, unabashedly out-of-the-box nature. She begins the film wanting to marry her partner in city hall, wearing a sleek bridal power suit. And—after being pulled in a number of different directions—she finishes the film the same way. A wedding suit was right for Carrie. And she’d undoubtedly be delighted to hear that many 2019 brides feel the same way.

Bridal suits have long been a staple of city hall weddings. They’re emblematic a kind of pragmatism associated with the kind of bride who’s decided to eschew convention in favor of something lower-maintenance, less ceremonial, or all-around more affordable. But the 2019 wedding trend-scape has seen bridal suits expand their reign beyond the classic courthouse marriage. Wedding power suits are cropping up, more and more, in weddings of every kind, as brides sift through convention and curate a big day that’s everything they want it to be (and nothing they don’t want it to be). Wedding sneakers over more classic (potentially uncomfortable) wedding heels? Check. Wedding dresses with pockets over those without? Check. Bridal power suits over bridal gowns of any kind? Check. Excess and opulence have long been the one-size-fits-all way to concretize your relationship. But modern brides see convention as a matter they can simply opt in and out of.

A grand affair in a couture gown is no more right or wrong than a courthouse marriage in a sleek suit. But one what more right for Carrie. Perhaps a bridal suit will be right for you, too.

