Ridiculously Comfy Pajama Sets For a Chic Night of Slumber

Sure, sleeping and lounging around at home on lazy days and cozy nights in some beat-up sweat pants, decade-old socks and super-stained old t-shirts that you’ve owned for the since high school may or may not be your usual loungewear get-up, but if you’re getting a little tired of slumming it around the house in sloppy outfits, it may be time to give your jammies game a well-deserved update with some fresh new matching pajama sets. While fashion is clearly not the top priority when you’re just trying to catch some z’s, there’s really nothing more indulgent than investing in a new pair of chic and stylish PJs to freshen things up while you’re staying inside.

Whether you prefer a satin PJ set with a solid colorway or a pair with a fun, on-trend print, there are plenty of cute pajama sets that you’ll want to keep on all day long (even if you are actually planning on leaving the house that day). These style-forward pj’s will make for the perfect sidekick to your bed when you’re spending time in slumber mode, or binge-watching your new favorite TV show on the couch all day (hey, we won’t judge you). Here are some of our favorite, soft, chic and comfy pajamas that you won’t want to take off.

1. Milumia Women's Pajamas Set

Who doesn’t love a super soft, satin feel pajama set adorned in a trendy print? You’ll want to hit the snooze button a few more times with these guys on, thanks to their soft feel and comfortable elastic waistband. Best of all, they also come in a huge variety of different colors, styles, and prints (there’s a whopping 20 different pairs to choose from).

2. Just Love Printed Pajama Pants Set

Who doesn’t love animal print? Why not add some feline-inspired flare to your PJ lineup with this super cute matching set. Designed with super soft fabric (95 percent polyester and 5 percent spandex) for a roomy, breathable feel while you snooze. This classic button-down design is made modern by the contemporary leopard print motif, but the set is also available in floral and celestial designs as well.

3. Karen Neuburger Women's Long-Sleeve

This chic, floral motif two-piece jammie set comes in a vast array of different hues and patterns to give your nighttime attire a fashionable twist. Available in extended sizes from petite small to 3X plus, this luxe set is designed with brushed interlock fabric for warm but lightweight feel.

4. Eberjey Women's Gisele Two-Piece Long Sleeve & Pant Pj

The old-fashioned button-down Gisela PJ set is made with a cozy modal jersey fabric that is soft and breathable but without feeling flimsy. It also features a breezy yet, tailored fit that’s neither too tight not too roomy.