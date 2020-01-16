A Guide to Joining Every Women’s March in a Major City Near You

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies, lovers of ladies, any and all of us who fit somewhere between or beyond those distinctions: We’re glad you’re here for the list of Women’s March 2020 locations. It means you care about this complicated thing called womanhood—whether you identify with its triumphs, struggle with its limitations, or want to challenge its notion in society altogether. It’s why you’re selfless or impassioned or “nasty” enough to want to march for miles among others who feel similarly to you. It’s why you’re about to join a movement.

It might be your first time, or your fourth time. After all, the Women’s March has officially been taking place since 2016, gathering massive crowds since. Nothing can quite top the first year, however, when the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. became one of the largest single days of protest in U.S. history. Fast forward a few years, the Women’s March has expanded into a practice across the world—meaning you don’t have to come all the way over to D.C. if you want to get involved.

Keep in mind that while the march has come under fire in the past for its shady finances and accusations of anti-Semitism, this year’s official organizers are under new leadership. And if you’re still not convinced: Read on below to find marching coalitions who are inclusive—no matter your gender, race, religion, class, or sexuality.

Washington, D.C.

WHO: Women’s March.

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

WHERE: Meet at Freedom Plaza (1455 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004)

New York City, NY

WHO: Women’s March NYC.

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

WHERE: Meet at Foley Sq. (111 Worth St, New York, New York 10013)

WHO: Women’s March Alliance – NYC

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, line-up beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

WHERE: Meet at 72nd Street & Central Park West.

WHO: Queer March at the NYC Women’s March

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

WHERE: Meet at Foley Sq. (111 Worth St, New York, New York 10013)

Los Angeles, CA

WHO: Women’s March LA Foundation

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, line-up beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT

WHERE: Meet at Pershing Square (532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013)

Philadephia, PA

WHO: Women’s March on Philadelphia

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, line-up beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: Philadelphia Museum of Art (2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy)

Chicago, IL

WHO: Women’s March Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, line-up beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST

WHERE: Grant Park (Near the main entrance at Columbus Drive and Jackson Street.)

Austin, TX

WHO: Women’s March on Texas Capitol.

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST

WHERE: South steps of the Capitol Building (1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX)