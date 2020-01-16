A Guide to Joining Every Women’s March in a Major City Near You

Scroll To See More Images
Ladies, lovers of ladies, any and all of us who fit somewhere between or beyond those distinctions: We’re glad you’re here for the list of Women’s March 2020 locations. It means you care about this complicated thing called womanhood—whether you identify with its triumphs, struggle with its limitations, or want to challenge its notion in society altogether. It’s why you’re selfless or impassioned or “nasty” enough to want to march for miles among others who feel similarly to you. It’s why you’re about to join a movement.
It might be your first time, or your fourth time. After all, the Women’s March has officially been taking place since 2016, gathering massive crowds since. Nothing can quite top the first year, however, when the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. became one of the largest single days of protest in U.S. history. Fast forward a few years, the Women’s March has expanded into a practice across the world—meaning you don’t have to come all the way over to D.C. if you want to get involved.
Keep in mind that while the march has come under fire in the past for its shady finances and accusations of anti-Semitism, this year’s official organizers are under new leadership. And if you’re still not convinced: Read on below to find marching coalitions who are inclusive—no matter your gender, race, religion, class, or sexuality.
Washington, D.C.
View this post on Instagram
This Saturday we march for women and femmes everywhere. We march in the name of #climatejustice. In the name of #reproductivehealth, #reproductiverights and #reproductivejustice. We march in the name of #immigrantjustice. We know that Trump is dangerous to these important social movements and only through protest can we #removetrump and make the world a safer place. This event will be ASL interpreted. . . #WomensMarch2020 #WomensMarch #WomenRising #DC #January18
WHO: Women’s March.
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.
WHERE: Meet at Freedom Plaza (1455 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004)
New York City, NY
View this post on Instagram
RSVP and tell friends and allies to come - 🚨CALL TO ARMS: On Saturday, January 18th, we are concentrating our collective power in NYC. We are showing up for ourselves, the movement, and for others unable to attend. Can't join but know people who might be? Please forward along! Meet at Foley Square at 10AM. RSVP at womensmarchnyc.org ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏿 #women #womensmarch #rise #vote2020 #womenrising #bethechange #womensmarchnyc #riseandroar Follow us: Facebook @WMNYC // Instagram @womensmarchnyc // Twitter @womensmarchnyc
WHO: Women’s March NYC.
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.
WHERE: Meet at Foley Sq. (111 Worth St, New York, New York 10013)
View this post on Instagram
🌟 Make sure to RISE & ROAR with us on January 18, 2020 at 72nd & Central Park West! We will march from our point of origin to 43rd st and 6th Avenue! . . . . . #womensmarch #womensmarchonnyc #newyork #womensmarchalliance #newyorkcity #feminism #rise #roar #2020 #vote #togetherwerise #BLM #blacklivesmatter #translivesmatter #transisbeautiful #womenunite #togetherweroar #sisepuede #yeswecan #riseandroarnyc #nycwomenroar #nycwomenrise
WHO: Women’s March Alliance – NYC
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, line-up beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.
WHERE: Meet at 72nd Street & Central Park West.
WHO: Queer March at the NYC Women’s March
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.
WHERE: Meet at Foley Sq. (111 Worth St, New York, New York 10013)
Los Angeles, CA
WHO: Women’s March LA Foundation
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, line-up beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT
WHERE: Meet at Pershing Square (532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013)
Philadephia, PA
View this post on Instagram
The time has come, 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝟭𝟬 𝗔𝗠, the 4th annual Women's March on Philadelphia will take place beginning at Logans Square as we march down the Ben Franklin Parkway lead by Batalá Philadelphia drummers and many of our local women elected officials, to the Philadelphia Art Museum. We hope you will join us and once again be a part of "Herstory", when we stand up, speak up and march, to show the world "women's rights are human rights" and we won't stop fighting for our equality, ever! We have a wonderful line-up of speakers discussing many topics including: immigration, human trafficking, gun violence, climate change, disability rights & healthcare and sexual assault to name a few. The program will begin at approximately 10:30 AM and end by noon. We are still in need of financial donations to cover all the costs of the March and only a little bit more than $4K away from our goal of $20K. Can you chip in to help this be the most successful March to date? Make your donation now in honor of the strong and amazing women in your life (𝗺𝗮𝘆𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗢𝗨!) 𝙏𝙤 𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚: https://donorbox.org/women-s-march-on-philadelphia-2020 www.paypal.me/WMOP2020 CASH APP:$WMOP 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: https://www.facebook.com/events/412615479688569/ http://www.womensmarchphl.com/p/faqs.html
WHO: Women’s March on Philadelphia
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, line-up beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET
WHERE: Philadelphia Museum of Art (2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy)
Chicago, IL
View this post on Instagram
Who will be joining us Saturday, January 18 for Women's March Chicago in Grant Park? Tag your friends, get your signs ready, practice your chants, and we'll see you there! P.S. The park opens at 9 a.m. and the March steps off at 11 a.m. #WomensMarchChicago2020 #WomensMarchChi2020 #MakeItCount
WHO: Women’s March Chicago
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, line-up beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST
WHERE: Grant Park (Near the main entrance at Columbus Drive and Jackson Street.)
Austin, TX
WHO: Women’s March on Texas Capitol.
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST
WHERE: South steps of the Capitol Building (1100 Congress Ave, Austin, TX)