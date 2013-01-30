Women Are Undergoing Plastic Surgery To Get Kate Middleton’s Nose

It might seem like a “duh” statement, but it’s clear that women the world over are obsessed with Kate Middleton. The clothes she wears sell out in minutes, her every move is equally tracked by the public and the media, and her pregnancy announcement sent the world into a wild baby-bump-watching frenzy. But now, it seems some women are willing to go a little farther to achieve Middleton-inspired looks, even going under the knife to get her nose.

According to the Daily Mail, plastic surgeons in the U.K. say requests for the Duchess of Cambridge’s small “near perfect” nose have tripled since 2011.

“Her nose is straight with a cute, rounded tip and is perfectly in proportion to her face,” surgeon Maurizio Persico said. “This gives Kate an attractive and striking profile. Plus, she always looks happy and confident in photos, which is especially appealing to women whose own appearance makes them unhappy – those who feel self-conscious about larger or crooked noses, which they believe dominate their faces,” Persico added.

The Daily Mail interviewed three particular women who underwent surgery to acheive a Kate-like nose and all three are fully satisfied with the results. “After so many years of low self-esteem and bullying, I now have confidence — just like Kate,” said British insurance agent Sarah Hattley, 31.

According to psychologist Carmen Lefevre, who studies facial attributes and behavior at the University of St. Andrews, it’s not just princess envy that inspire women to seek out surgery to resemble Middleton.

“The symmetry of Kate’s nose, the angle between her lip and the tip of her nose and the minimal amount of nostril on show, are all near-perfect,” Lefevre told the Daily Mail.

Women coveting body parts of famous folks isn’t a new thing—according to Daily Makeover, Nicole Scherzinger’s lips and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley‘s eyes were among the most coveted body parts last year, along with Kate’s petite nose.

What do you think? Is Kate’s nose worth going under the knife for?

