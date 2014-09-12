StyleCaster
Women Prefer Men Their Own Age And Men Only Like 20-Year-Olds: New Study

Leah Bourne
by
File this under things you secretly had a feeling were true, but very much wish weren’t—according to a new study women prefer men their own age, while men of all ages think women are at their most attractive in their 20s. Ouch.

In a new book Dataclysm, released by OKCupid founder Christian Rudder, data from the popular dating site is explored, and one of the conclusions the book comes to is that the age groups that the opposite sex finds the most attractive are glaringly different.

Here’s the age of women on the site versus the age they think that men look their best at:

nrm 1410470463 womans age vs men2 e1410553850595 Women Prefer Men Their Own Age And Men Only Like 20 Year Olds: New Study

Bottom line here is that women are most attracted to men in a similar age bracket to them. On the other side of the spectrum are men, who pointedly prefer women in their 20s, even when they are quite old themselves.

nrm 1410470492 mens age versus women2 Women Prefer Men Their Own Age And Men Only Like 20 Year Olds: New Study

Before you decide to totally give up hope on men, keep in mind that this data was pulled off a dating site, so this data has to do with one’s initial reaction to someone’s attractiveness. Still, to you guys out there, there are plenty of gorgeous women of all ages who are worth a click.

Graphs Via Cosmopolitan

