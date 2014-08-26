Women Over 40 Were the Big Winners at the Emmy Awards

The old saying goes that if you’re a women in Hollywood who’s over 40, well, you may as well be dead, but—if the 2014 Emmy Awards were any indication—they’re very much alive, and kicking ass. In a major coup for women in entertainment, every major acting award went to a actress over 40.

Taking home Best Lead Actress in a Drama was 48-year-old Julianna Margulies for CBS’ “The Good Wife,” while Anna Gunn, 46,nabbed Best Supporting Actress in that category for her role as Skyler White in “Breaking Bad.”

In the comedy category, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 54, nabbed Best Actress for her role as the Vice President of the United States Selina Myers in HBO’s “Veep,” while Allison Janney, 54, picked up both Best Supporting Actress for her role in CBS’ “Mom,” and another award for her guest appearance on Showtime’s “Masters of Sex.”

Over-50 actresses dominated the Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie category, with Jessica Lange, 65, winning best actress for “American Horror Story: Coven,” while Kathy Bates, 66, won best supporting actress for the FX show.

There’s been a lot of debate about aging out of the industry, but it’s hard to argue with the fact that television has embraced mature women, as evidenced by the brilliant roles the above winners play, but also others like 48-year-old “House of Cards” nominee Robin Wright, “Nurse Jackie” star Edie Falco, 51, “Orange is the New Black” nominee Kate Mulgrew, 59, and “Downton Abbey’s” Maggie Smith, 79.

These women might not be cast as the ingénue, but—given their amazing range and ability to work with meaty material—who wants that? Click through the gallery above to see all the fabulous over-40 women who took home Emmys!