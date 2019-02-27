Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

I’m definitely not the first to say this (and sadly, I won’t be the last), but fashion month street style is always seriously lacking in diversity. We’ve come to expect pro-white beauty standards and a huge focus on thin white women as the majority of those who don their best looks in the streets during different fashion weeks. If you pay attention, though, you’ll notice that some of the best street style looks come from women of color. Seriously, these women are stealing the street style show, and we want everyone to notice.
Street style during fashion month has needed diversity forever, and while we’re starting to see more of it, it’s definitely not enough. The women of color who attend fashion shows, though, seriously stand out thanks to their impeccable street style. Dressed to the nines every time, these women are killing it the street style game. From fabulously clashing patterns to effortlessly chic monochrome looks, women of color are taking the fashion world by storm—one street style outfit at a time. As we work to make the fashion industry more inclusive in myriad ways (race, gender, body shape, etc.), we can stop for a few moments and appreciate the women who are already doing the most—in the best way possible. So let’s have a round of applause for the best of the best women of color street style this fashion month. We’re in total awe of these babes.
1. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
2. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
3. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
4. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
5. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
6. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
7. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
8. Model Eftagine Fevilien at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
9. Model Tami Williams at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
10. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
11. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
12. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
13. Models Adut Akech Bior and Naomi Chin Wing at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
14. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
15. Deborah Adabio at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
16. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
17. Artist Ayesha Tan Jones at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
18. Japanese music duo Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki at Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
19. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
20. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
21. Tiffany Hsu at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
22. Designer Christina Banjo at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
23. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
24. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
25. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
26. Model Jasmine Sanders at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
27. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
28. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
29. Stylist Barbara Fu Safira at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
30. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
31. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
32. Influencer Miss Brown at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
33. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
34. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
35. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
36. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
37. British Vogue Editor Donna Wallace at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
38. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
39. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
40. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
41. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
42. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
43. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
44. Model Sabah Koj at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
45. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
46. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
47. Ellie Nesman at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
48. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
49. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
50. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
51. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
52. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019
53. Jourdan Dunn at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019