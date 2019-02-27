Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Scroll To See More Images

I’m definitely not the first to say this (and sadly, I won’t be the last), but fashion month street style is always seriously lacking in diversity. We’ve come to expect pro-white beauty standards and a huge focus on thin white women as the majority of those who don their best looks in the streets during different fashion weeks. If you pay attention, though, you’ll notice that some of the best street style looks come from women of color. Seriously, these women are stealing the street style show, and we want everyone to notice.

Street style during fashion month has needed diversity forever, and while we’re starting to see more of it, it’s definitely not enough. The women of color who attend fashion shows, though, seriously stand out thanks to their impeccable street style. Dressed to the nines every time, these women are killing it the street style game. From fabulously clashing patterns to effortlessly chic monochrome looks, women of color are taking the fashion world by storm—one street style outfit at a time. As we work to make the fashion industry more inclusive in myriad ways (race, gender, body shape, etc.), we can stop for a few moments and appreciate the women who are already doing the most—in the best way possible. So let’s have a round of applause for the best of the best women of color street style this fashion month. We’re in total awe of these babes.

1. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

2. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

3. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

4. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

5. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

6. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

7. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

8. Model Eftagine Fevilien at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

9. Model Tami Williams at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

10. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

11. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

12. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

13. Models Adut Akech Bior and Naomi Chin Wing at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

14. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

15. Deborah Adabio at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

16. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

17. Artist Ayesha Tan Jones at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

18. Japanese music duo Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki at Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

19. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

20. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

21. Tiffany Hsu at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

22. Designer Christina Banjo at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

23. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

24. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

25. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

26. Model Jasmine Sanders at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

27. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

28. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

29. Stylist Barbara Fu Safira at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

30. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

31. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

32. Influencer Miss Brown at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

33. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

34. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

35. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

36. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

37. British Vogue Editor Donna Wallace at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

38. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

39. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

40. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

41. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

42. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

43. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

44. Model Sabah Koj at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

45. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

46. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

47. Ellie Nesman at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

48. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

49. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

50. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

51. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

52. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

53. Jourdan Dunn at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019