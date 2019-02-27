StyleCaster
Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Maggie Griswold
by
Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month
Photo: Andrew Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

I’m definitely not the first to say this (and sadly, I won’t be the last), but fashion month street style is always seriously lacking in diversity. We’ve come to expect pro-white beauty standards and a huge focus on thin white women as the majority of those who don their best looks in the streets during different fashion weeks. If you pay attention, though, you’ll notice that some of the best street style looks come from women of color. Seriously, these women are stealing the street style show, and we want everyone to notice.

Street style during fashion month has needed diversity forever, and while we’re starting to see more of it, it’s definitely not enough. The women of color who attend fashion shows, though, seriously stand out thanks to their impeccable street style. Dressed to the nines every time, these women are killing it the street style game. From fabulously clashing patterns to effortlessly chic monochrome looks, women of color are taking the fashion world by storm—one street style outfit at a time. As we work to make the fashion industry more inclusive in myriad ways (race, gender, body shape, etc.), we can stop for a few moments and appreciate the women who are already doing the most—in the best way possible. So let’s have a round of applause for the best of the best women of color street style this fashion month. We’re in total awe of these babes.

shutterstock 10103465bz Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

REX/Shutterstock.

1. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10108266as Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Saira MacLeod/REX/Shutterstock.

2. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10102168ck Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

REX/Shutterstock.

3. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10110198d Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Saira MacLeod/REX/Shutterstock.

4. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10102168g Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

REX/Shutterstock.

5. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10102168r Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

REX/Shutterstock.

6. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10113192az Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

7. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10103476ck Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Andrew Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

8. Model Eftagine Fevilien at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10103476cq Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Andrew Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Model Tami Williams at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10113114el Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

10. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10102168af 1 Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

REX/Shutterstock.

11. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10108250bd Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

12. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10103476cs Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Andrew Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Models Adut Akech Bior and Naomi Chin Wing at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10108250f Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

14. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10108978bh Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

15. Deborah Adabio at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10104611ct Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Andrew Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

16. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10108266ac Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Saira MacLeod/REX/Shutterstock.

17. Artist Ayesha Tan Jones at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10113114ad 1 Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

18. Japanese music duo Ami Suzuki and Aya Suzuki at Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10104611ek Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Andrew Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

19. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10108891bq 1 Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Saira MacLeod/REX/Shutterstock.

20. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109057as Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Wayne Tippetts/REX/Shutterstock.

21. Tiffany Hsu at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10108978bp Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

22. Designer Christina Banjo at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10112639aj Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

23. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10106902cf 1 Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

REX/Shutterstock.

24. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109057v Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Wayne Tippetts/REX/Shutterstock.

25. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10106902cr Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

REX/Shutterstock.

26. Model Jasmine Sanders at New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109057bc Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Wayne Tippetts/REX/Shutterstock.

27. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10107410bi Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Andrew Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

28. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109057bv 1 Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Wayne Tippetts/REX/Shutterstock.

29. Stylist Barbara Fu Safira at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10118772av Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

REX/Shutterstock.

30. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10107410bv Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

31. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109343e 1 Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Ben Perry/REX/Shutterstock.

32. Influencer Miss Brown at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10107410cz Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Andrew Morales/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

33. New York Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109343q 1 Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Ben Perry/REX/Shutterstock.

34. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109389bi Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Saira MacLeod/REX/Shutterstock.

35. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10118772ad Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

REX/Shutterstock.

36. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109389ce Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Saira MacLeod/REX/Shutterstock.

37. British Vogue Editor Donna Wallace at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109389ct Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Saira MacLeod/REX/Shutterstock.

38. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10118671n Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

39. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109389t Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Saira MacLeod/REX/Shutterstock.

40. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109439d Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

41. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10118671dj Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

42. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109439j 1 Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

43. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10109554t Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Wayne Tippetts/REX/Shutterstock.

44. Model Sabah Koj at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10118671bx Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Grosescu Alberto Mihai/REX/Shutterstock.

45. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10110214ai Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

46. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10110214an Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

47. Ellie Nesman at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10118620cz Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

48. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10110214f Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

49. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10110956p Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Johnny Armstead/REX/Shutterstock.

50. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10110956t Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

ohnny Armstead/REX/Shutterstock.

51. London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10118620ch Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Cornel Cristian Petrus/REX/Shutterstock.

52. Milan Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10112521ai Women of Color Are Stealing the Street Style Show During Fashion Month

Dvora/REX/Shutterstock.

53. Jourdan Dunn at London Fashion Week, Fall/Winter 2019

