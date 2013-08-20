A Lack of Confidence Is Holding Women Back at Work: Study

The “glass ceiling” is something we’ve been hearing a ton about in the professional world: The theoretical, invisible barrier that holds women back from achieving either the status or the salaries their male contemporaries enjoy. But now, a new study suggests something Lean In writer Sheryl Sandberg might not be surprised to hear: we might partially be to blame.

According to a new survey of 2,000 British women conducted by shampoo company Head & Shoulders (because why wouldn’t a shampoo brand be interested in women’s career advancement?), 48% of women said they believe they would have progressed further in their careers if they had more confidence. And this insecurity bleeds out into the rest of their lives, too: A whopping 92% responded that they felt like their lack of self-assurance was holding them back in some aspect of their lives.

Furthermore, the women surveyed perceive these drawbacks as serious ones: 15% cited a belief that they would be two to five years ahead in their careers if they had had more confidence throughout their working life.