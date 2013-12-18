Women in Suits: 12 Celebrities Who Took Menswear to a Whole New Level

There might be just one thing more impressive than seeing the perfect couture down strut down the red carpet, and that’s seeing a perfectly pulled-off suit do the same—on a woman. Kim Basinger completely wowed us this week at the New York premiere of “Grudge Report,” when she put on a sleek pinstripe suit by Ralph Lauren Collection and a bright red lip to match.

In honor of how she totally killed it, we rounded up 12 ladies who schooled us all on how to wear a proper suit. From classic creations by Stella McCartney to more avant-garde interpretations from Gwen Stefani’s line L.A.M.B., these suits vary in range as much as the women who wore them. It’s hard to stylishly pull off a suit; it takes a very particular kind of boldness, and (on top of that) a perfect fit.

Click through the gallery above to see some of our favorite ladies who have rocked the look!