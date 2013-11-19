New Survey Finds That Women Would Rather Watch TV Than Have Sex

Sex or television: If given the choice between one or the other, what would you choose? According to a new survey of 2,000 British woman, nearly half — 39 percent — would rather watch TV than have sex with their partners. MORE: New Study Says Casual Sex Isn’t So Enjoyable for Women: So Why Do We Have It?

And that’s not all: Women surveyed were more interested in doing just about anything over having sex, including reading, cooking, catching up on paperwork (!) or getting a beauty treatment (though that last one we totally get).

Only one in ten of the female survey takers — a paltry 200 women out of the 2,000 — said they couldn’t live without sex. (We wonder how many might say the couldn’t live without “Scandal” each week). But maybe part of the problem is that British TV viewers can actually find so much sex on TV, they’re no longer very invested in having it themselves.

A new UK show called “Sex Box” (very creative name, guys), features real couples having sex in an opaque soundproof box (natch), and then talking about it with the show’s host. The idea? To “reclaim sex from pornography.” The show debuted in October to decidedly mixed reviews.

But listen, women aren’t the only ones who’d rather spend quality time with the television over getting it on. A 2008 study found that 47 percent of UK men would give up sex for six months for a 50-inch television. Which has us wondering: Just what is going on in bedrooms over there?

What would you choose?