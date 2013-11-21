Only 23% of People Prefer Having Women Bosses At Work: Study

In general, we like to think that us ladies have come a long way since the days of yore, when we were largely relegated to the domestic landscape, but sometimes we have to wonder how far we’ve really come. According to a new Gallup poll, only 23% of Americans prefer to have a female boss. That’s only an 18% boost from the year 1953, when a similar poll was conducted.

While that growth might not seem like much, the recent poll did reveal something a bit more encouraging: A significant percentage of the American population (41% of those surveyed) responded that they had “no preference” when it came to the gender of their supervisors. That’s a significant improvement from the poll of 1953, at which time only a quarter of the population claimed to have no preference—which means that 70% preferred a man. And the 41% number jumps to 46% among11 workers at the post-graduate degree and beyond.

While that’s a glimmer hope revealed by the poll, there’s more discouraging data under the surface: people who have already worked under a man are twice as likely to prefer doing so again. And here’s the least surprising news you’ll read all day: only 16% of Republicans said they prefer working for a woman.

