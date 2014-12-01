Women With Male Friends Have Better Sex Lives: Report

Want to improve your sex life? It could be as easy as having a lot of a male friends, according to new research.

The study, published in the Journal of Comparative Psychology, showed that men are more attracted to their partners when they suspect—subconsciously—that they could be cheating on them.

The study examined 400 men in relationships, asking them how attractive they found their partner to be, how many male friends they believed their partner to have, and how attractive they believed their partner’s friends found them. The study found that men in a relationship with a woman with a lot of male friends found their mates more attractive than those with less.

Michael Pham, the lead author on the study, told The Daily Mail: “A lot of work shows that men are sexually aroused by their partner when they estimate a greater likelihood of partner infidelity. This does not mean that men want their partner to cheat on them. Rather, this means that if they estimate a greater likelihood of their partner’s infidelity, then they may (subconsciously) want to have sex with her to enter into sperm competition.”

“We need to be reminded that our partner is valuable to us and desirable to others,” Pham said. “This makes us keep working at maintaining relationship satisfaction. Finding that right balance of inducing your partner’s jealousy will optimize a couple’s sex life.”

