The Vibrator That Shoppers Say ‘Makes Your Soul Leave Your Body’ Is on Super Sale For Prime Day

If you ever want to be entertained for the afternoon, try scrolling through sex toy reviews on Amazon. I mean, it’s the one place that people are seriously honest AF, and some reviews span novel-lengths for reviewers to get their point across. I mean, I guess when you find something that you’re seriously excited about and works, you do want to shout it from the rooftops.

That seems to be the case with this Womanizer 40 vibrator that’s on mega-discount right now in honor of Amazon Prime Day. Typically this vibrator can retail upwards of 100s of dollars, but today you can pick it up for just $69—how fitting! The reviews tell you everything you need to know about this product, including one of my favorites, which says, and I quote, “Ladies Sometimes when you want something done right you need to do it yourself.” AMEN! Until you find the partner that ~does it all~ this vibrator is great alternative and will keep you company whenever you need it.

This is a suction vibrator, which means it uses pleasure air technology to suck and vibrate at the same time, creating an over-the-moon stimulating effect. It’s so good, that when nearly 700 women tested out the product for research, a whopping 98 percent claimed to have successfully orgasmed, even if they are typically unable to orgasm from solo pleasure.

Womanizer Pro 40 Vibrator Toy for Women, Rechargeable, Waterproof

Do I have your attention yet? If you haven’t already hit “add to cart,” allow me to continue. One shopper said, “The Womanizer will make your soul momentarily leave your body.” Adding, “It’s possible you’ll astral travel. One minute, you’ll be lying in the soft light of your bedroom while “For the Love of You” by the Isley Brothers is playing softly in the background and the next moment, you’re hurtling through space and time as a single cell organism comprised completely of pleasure.”

Now THAT’S a sex toy review! Another shopper said, “My womanizer not only gets me off faster than the magic wand but it also doesn’t numb me out (aka overstimulate the nerves) so the toy can be used for foreplay..or during.. or even after sex.” It seems to be the perfect combo of pleasure that’s effective but not too overbearing.

The fact that you can get this high-end toy for just under $70 is unheard of, but that’s what Prime Day brings to the table, my friends. If you’ve been dreaming about investing in a new vibrator, are recently single or just want to explore the joys of solo pleasure, pick this toy up today before the price rises back up again. According to the reviews, you won’t be sorry.

