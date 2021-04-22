The Cult-Fave Womanizer Vibe Just Got An Eco Upgrade

When you think about eco-friendly products for Earth Day, a vibrator might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But Womanizer Premium Eco is changing all that. Earlier this month, the brand launched an indiegogo campaign with 100 percent of proceeds going to One Tree Planted. It turned out, there was a ton of interest in sustainable pleasure products that are made from renewable raw material.

Enter a new Womanizer. It features the same Pleasure Air Technology you know and love that sucks and massages the tip of the clitoris to a mind-blowing orgasm. But now it’s made from an eco-friendly alternative to plastic, with less environmentally damaging waste. It’s also fully recyclable, which is rare for a vibrating sex toy. You just have to disassemble it into individual parts. Though, you won’t want to give up this baby for a long, long time. Womanizer will also plant a tree for every purchase.

If you live at home or with a roommate, you’ll especially like the Smart Silence Technology. When you go to turn on the soft pink toy, you might think it didn’t charge all the way or maybe that it’s broken. It’s not! It doesn’t turn on until it’s almost touching your skin and it automatically shuts off again when you move it away. That makes having an orgasm a much more quiet experience. (Except for, well, your own noise. No judgments there.)

Celebrate Earth Day in the best way possible—with an orgasm.