The Cult-Fave Womanizer Just Launched a G-Spot Stimulator With the Same Mind-Blowing Intensity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When the Womanizer launched in 2014, it shook up the sex toy industry. The brand’s “Pleasure Air Technology” quickly became a favorite thanks to the “touchless clitoral stimulation” that helped people with vaginas reach orgasm quicker — and with more intensity. The company is back with its newest innovation four years in the making: Womanizer OG. It has the same mind-blowing technology but this time, it’s all about your G-spot.

Before we get into the Womanizer OG details, first let’s go over what the G-spot is. What was once thought of as a “button” is more of an area of the inner part of the clitoris called the urethral sponge. It’s a bit hidden by the front vaginal wall so it needs constant, firm pressure from inside the vagina. G-spot toys, like the Womanizer OG, are angled to make access easier.

But unlike most vibrators, the Womanizer OG has that “Pleasure Air Technology” you know and love from the Womanizer.

The waterproof, silicone toy has 12 Pleasure Air intensity levels and three vibration modes so you alone or with a partner can find out exactly what works best for your body. The brand recommends using a water-based lube to help minimize friction, which can increase pleasure. Remember, even if you’re used to G-spot play, this is a different sensation and one you just might become obsessed with. And if you’re new to the area, this quiet, chic toy is the perfect introduction.

The Womanizer OG Pleasure Air G-Spot Stimulator is so new and exciting, certain colorways are already selling out. Purple (which is really a lavender) is sold out but you can still shop Black and Red (a deep wine) colors now on the Love Honey website. The holidays are stressful — buy yourself a gift that keeps on giving.