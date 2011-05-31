Woman Lands in Hospital, Sues Chanel

Add this one to the list of ridiculous and inane lawsuits. People will quite literally sue for just about anything these days, even having fat fingers. A Brooklyn woman, Rosy Mizrachi Gindi, is basically blaming Chanel for having swollen fingers on the day she decided to try on a $10,000 ring at their East 57th street store.

The NY Post reports that after store employees attempted to remove the ring, Gindi was finally taken to the hospital, where she spent hours before doctors were finally able to get the ring off. Because the ordeal must have been so traumatic, Gindi is suing Chanel for unspecified damages. What could those damages possibly be? Her time? Well Rosy, if you were so concerned about time, then I’d suggest not trying on rings that are too small for you in the first place. I’m just sayin’.

If you ask me, Chanel should sue her for almost having to cut off a $10,000 ring that’s real damage.