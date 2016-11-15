A Woman Is Suing Zara After Finding a Dead Rat in Her Dress

In a case that is guaranteed to haunt your nightmares, a 24-year-old Manhattan woman is suing Zara after allegedly finding a dead rat sewn into the hem of her dress this summer. EW. Just ew.

The documents, filed last week in Manhattan Supreme Court, tell a harrowing tale: Cailey Fiesel bought two dresses from the brand’s Greenwich, Connecticut store back in July, and when she wore one to work weeks later, she noticed “disturbingly pungent odor” that she couldn’t escape. She also felt something—a string, maybe?—rubbing against her leg all day, and, well, you know where this is going.

“To her utter shock and disbelief, as she ran her hand over the hem of the dress she felt an unusual bulge and suddenly realized that it was not a string that was rubbing against her leg but was instead a leg rubbing against her leg. The leg of a dead rodent that is,” read the court documents, according to NBC.

Fiesel is suing for unspecified damages related to “emotional distress” and a rodent-born disease she says she was diagnosed with following the incident. Meanwhile, a Zara spokesperson told the station that “The brand has stringent quality controls and health and safety standards worldwide that are followed and met in manufacturing, including stitching and pressing.”

Man, 2015 gets pizza rat and we get this?! Actually, on second thought, we probably should have seen it coming. 2016, get outta here.