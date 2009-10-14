Wolfmother Debut New Music Video

It’s just about late enough in the day to whip out some hardcore 1970’s rock via Wolfmother. Wolfmother is releasing their new album “Cosmic Egg” next Tuesday, October 27. As some album promotion, Wolfmother debuted the video for their single, “New Moon Rising,” today.

The music video jumps between the band rocking out under what looks like that bull’s eye explosion from Kid Pix light filter and those time lapse live stop-animation patterns that Sesame Street was always a big fan of.

Check out the band’s video below, and you can buy “Cosmic Egg” here: