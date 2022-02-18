Kris Just Revealed Which Family Member Wolf Looks Like—Does He Resemble Kylie or Travis?

Since his birth, fans have wanted to know whether Wolf looks more like Kylie Jenner or Travis Scott? Well, his grandmother, Kris Jenner, may have provided a massive clue.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 17, 2022, Kris revealed that she was the only person in the delivery room (other than Travis) when Kylie gave birth to Wolf on February 2, 2022. She also told host Ellen DeGeneres that her first reaction to Kylie and Travis’ second baby together was how much he looked like their first child, daughter Stormi, who was born in February 2018. “When he came out it was like, ‘There’s Stormi, being born all over again!'” Kris said.

While Kris didn’t specify if Wolf looks more like Kylie or Travis, Kylie did tell her followers in 2018 that she thinks Stormi looks more like her than Travis, so it’s possible Wolf could have the resemblance as well. “My twinny 🖤” Kylie captioned a side-by-side fan edit at the time of a photo of her holding Stormi and a picture of Kris holding Kylie as a baby. The same fan account also shared another side-by-side edit of Stormi next to Travis. “She looks like Kylie when she was a baby!” one user commented. Other users, however, were convinced that Stormi looks more like Travis but with some Kylie features. “Stormi looks like her father!!! That stare and lips are all Travis and big eyes from momma ky!” one user commented.

During her interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris also opened up about the significance of Wolf’s birthday, February 2, 2022 a.k.a. 2/2/22, which is considered an “angel number.” “2-2-22 has always been Kylie’s angel number, and a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth, it was so weird; because she’s had the necklace for five years,” Kris said.

A source told Hollywood Life in January 2022 that Kylie and Travis, who have been dating on and off since 2017, are “the strongest they have ever been” and “and have been talking a lot about their future together.” The insider also noted that Kylie has “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.” The insider continued, “She wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head. She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.”

According to the source, Kylie also sees marriage with Travis as a way to give Stormi and Wolf “as normal of an upbringing as possible, even though both of their parents are celebrities.” The insider also noted that Travis is “aware” of Kylie’s desire to be married because her sisters—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—“expressed this to Travis over the past few months.”

The source also added that Kylie and Travis are “as domesticated as they can possibly be.” “Kylie has been holed up at home with Travis, and she couldn’t be happier about it,” the insider said. “They have had a chance to bond like never before, and he’s fallen in love with her as much as she’s been in love with him all along. They are on the same page now.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.