Without Supermodels Is The Runway Even Necessary?

Herv Leger still isn’t over the age of the supermodel. Not only did he think Cindy, Linda, Naomi and their ilk were the hotness, but almost twenty years later he still doesn’t think a runway is worth it without their amazon-ness.

“If I had to go back to catwalk presentations I would be in a panic…Already the models I find are too skinny, too sad. And I knew the age of the super top models, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford, who were always lively and smiling,” Lger said via Vogue UK.

The designer, who lost the rights to his name and now designs under Herv L. Leroux, continued, “Today you go between several dfils and you will see the exact same type of girl – it just doesn’t inspire me. Of course I do presentations, I do three presentations a year: spring, fall and cruise, that I show at my showroom and what I like is to have the buyers come to me. They buy, things sell well, and that really gives me the feeling of existing for something because I know that somewhere out there in the world I have clients that adore what I’m doing and that’s really reward enough.”?

Max Azria, who now designs the Herv Leger label, on the other hand, has no issues putting skinny minnies in skin tight bandage dresses on the runway. Either way, I just think you need to be a model to pull those things off.

Cindy Crawford in 1998 in Herve Leger Photo: Victor Malafronte, Hulton Archive, Getty Images