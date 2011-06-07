“Wish You Were at Topshop”

There are brands that design beautiful clothes that are trend minded and highly covetable. There are brands that have the high street mentality down and provide clothing and accessories at accessible price points. There is no one that melds the two better than Topshop.
When prepping for every clothing scenario summer may bring, Topshop has you covered, literally. From effortless evening wear, to your favorite outdoor music festival, a party by the pool and a summer day in the city, it’s all about building a base in little dresses and jumpsuits, shorts, tanks and jackets and bringing in some awesome accessories and killer shoes to finish a chic ensemble.
Click through for four perfect Topshop looks and look out for the chic Topshop team in the Hamptons this summer. We’ll have more info on where to find them next week!
In the meatime, visit Topshop on Facebook, Twitter and the Topshop blog.
To read more about our relationship with TOPSHOP visit cmp.ly/3
Festival Wear:
The ideal way to rock out to your favorite bands is by looking awesome doing so. Get the outdoor music vibe in a cowboy hat, little tunic and, of course, a cross-body bag so your hands are free to wave in the air... like you just don't care.
Leather plait cowboy hat, $45, at Topshop; Tortoise shell sunglasses, $45, at Topshop; Cream gypsy embroidered tunic, $80, at Topshop; Tan leather fringed cross body bag, $66, at Topshop; Frey leopard print sandals, $80, at Topshop; Lime beaded tie me up, $20, at Topshop; Moto dip dye denim hotpants, $60, at Topshop; Cheeks in Ray, $20, at Topshop
Pool Party:
Keep it fun in something polka dotted, never forget your incredibly chic beach hat safety first! and when there's a party involved, there's only one thing that you need to look lovely and composed but still securely summer worthy, a pretty maxi dress.
Natural cut floppy hat, $44, at Topshop; Floral print maxi coverup, $60, at Topshop; Red spot print padded bikini, $56, at Topshop; Natural straw vanity case, $70, at Topshop; Rectangle stretch wristwear, $30, at Topshop; Lyric red seventies platform sandals, $130, at Topshop; Tortoiseshell extreme cateye sunglasses, $45, at Topshop; Eyeshadow mousse in glint, $16, at Topshop
Effortless Evening Wear:
Jumpsuits are elegant, fun and basically a single step to looking perfectly put together. Add a little snakeskin, some jewelry and a pop of color on your lips and you're ready for a lovely summer evening out.
Silver metallic straw box bag, $75, at Topshop; Aubergine bandeau jumpsuit, $66, at Topshop; Snake nude snake effect perspex platform court shoes, $145, at Topshop; Semi-precious stripe band ring, $28, at Topshop; Jagged edge disc drops, $15, at Topshop; Lips in Nevada, $16, at Topshop
Summer in the City:
Navigating the city streets in the heat and looking stylish is not always a simple formula. Keep it light in little shorts, a cropped jacket, some bright colored sunnies and comfortable, cute sandals and all of your urban worries will subside.
Coral crop jacket, $110, at Topshop; White tee, $50, at Topshop; Pink pleat front shorts, $66, at Topshop; Orange hexigan sunglasses, $50, at Topshop; Lips in Showoff, $16, at Topshop; Crocodile clamp bracelet, $30, at Topshop; Taupe woven satchel, $70, at Topshop; Olivia cork sandals, $100, at Topshop