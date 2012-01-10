Wintour Wins Again On Behalf Of Gays Everywhere

Let’s be honest, Anna Wintour doesn’t have the reputation of being the warmest person around. Despite her advocacy for emerging designers and having her hand in more than a couple charities, her severe bob and not so warm-and-fuzzy attitude has permeated the press.

We’re not going to lie though, we’re excited to see that the softer side of Anna is being recognized by Human Rights Campaign with their Ally for Equality award. The Ally is given to someone who shows major support for people in the LGBT community, and that Anna definitely does. The Vogue enigma will receive the award on February 4, so be sure to toast her and all your favorite gays (the fourth and every other day!)

Photo courtesy of Sipa.