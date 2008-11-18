Wintour Retiring? We think not

Although we feel that the likelihood of any fashion editor—not to mention one at the absolute pinnacle of her field—opting out of a stable magazine job at a time when scores of editors are being forced out on the streets due to shuttering pubs, a shaky economy and dwindling circulation numbers is very rare, we feel it is our duty nevertheless to report on the rumors that Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, is rumored to be retiring.

<a href=" http://www.nypost.com/seven/11182008/gossip/pagesix/restless_anna_139201.htm” rel=”nofollow”>

Page Six <a href=" http://www.nypost.com/seven/11182008/gossip/pagesix/restless_anna_139201.htm” rel=”nofollow”>reported that the editor, who also oversees Men’s Vogue, Teen Vogue, and Fashion Rocks is considering retirement.

“Her contract is up soon,” an insider said. “She’s thinking of retiring. She feels she’s done it all and had enough. She has been putting out feelers to intimate friends recommending a possible replacement to S.I. Newhouse. She’s so tired out, she just let Men’s Vogue close instead of fighting for it.” Wintour, who has also nurtured the careers of countless designers, would be sorely missed. A rep said, “This is completely unfounded.”

We say it’s highly unlikely that good old RazorBob is ready to throw in the towel, but it is nice to imagine the guard changing one day, and what that will mean when someone new is Alpha Influencer….