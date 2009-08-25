Wintour: “I’m not always warm and cuddly”

Last night was possibly one of the best nights of television for fashion. Not only did the Rachel Zoe Project premiere its second season, but Anna Wintour also emerged from 4 Times Square to appear on the Late Show with David Letterman.

Watching the famously cold editrix chat with Letterman definitely put us on edge, as if she could yell at us for not wearing heels through our TV screen. Surprisingly, or not, considering how well media-trained she is, Wintour laughed and joked enough to seem actually normal.

The two traded quips about Letterman’s “interesting” socks and alien-looking fashionistas. Here are some of our favorites:

“I don’t know anything about fashion, but I know a lot about you.”

“I read in the New York Times this week that I’m an Ice Queen, I’m the Sun King, I’m an alien fleeing from District 9, and I’m a dominatrix. So, I reckon that makes me a lukewarm royalty, with a whip, from outer space.”

“Vogue is not only run by senior citizens.”

Not bad, Wintour, but we’re still scared of you.

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out the trailer for The September Issue as well as a few clips from the movie.