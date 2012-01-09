Wintour Asks Designers To Shell Out Some Cash For Obama

What would you do if Anna Wintour came knocking on your door asking for a little dough? We’d shell out some change, that’s for sure. Apparently, so would a lot of other well-known designers. With President Obama’s re-election campaign beginning, Wintour approached several fashion heavy hitters to participate in her new initiative, Runway to Win.

No, this is not another fashion contest/reality show/stressball. Designers such as Alexander Wang, Diane von Furstenberg, and Jason Wu will design one-of-a-kind products for the website, runwaytowin.com, with proceeds going straight to the Obama Victory Fund.

What seems to be the most controversial is not the fact that Anna is so transparent about her support (as she was with the previous election) but the question of how much pressure she placed on each of these designers to participate. I mean, who can really say no to Anna?