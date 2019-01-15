What to Wear the Gym When It Starts Getting Seriously Cold Out

Scroll To See More Images

Each new year brings with it a flood of resolutions—many of which revolve around the gym. And I’d be lying if I said mine didn’t. For more than a year now, I’ve been paying for a gym membership that I haven’t used once; this is both a disgustingly sad fact and an equally sad example of how damn lazy I can be when I set my mind to it. Needless to say, 2019 is my year to hit the gym. The only issue? It’s cold AF, and I need to stock up on some go-to winter workout clothes before I can possibly convince myself that trekking through frigid weather to make myself sweat for an hour is even a little bit worth it.

Are winter workout clothes even necessary? I’m so glad you asked. When your fitness clothing collection consists solely of tank tops and knee-length leggings, I’d kindly suggest it does. Because while these pieces are absolutely perfect for getting you through a treadmill workout, spin class or other workout endeavor of choice, they are absolutely imperfect for accompanying you on your 15-minute walk from apartment to gym. It’s cold out there, folks. There’s ice on the ground here in New York City, and the low on Sunday is a mere 4 degrees. (I’m not even kidding.) Throwing a longline puffer coat over your summer gym gear is not going to give your calves, arms and ankles the warm, cozy love they need.

In the spirit of making my new year fitness goals more attainable, I’m stocking up on veritably cute winter workout clothes that’ll actually make me want to hit the gym. (Anything for an excuse to wear that sweatshirt! Or those joggers! Or that ’90s-inspired windbreaker!) Because honestly, if you could do something—anything—to make your going-to-the-gym resolution easier to accomplish, wouldn’t you do it?

Twenty Pride Terry Front Tape Sweatshirt, $175 at Carbon38

Because nothing’ll make you feel like working out on Valentine’s Day (or any other day, for that matter) quite like an adorable pink sweatshirt.

The Upside Saratoga Paneled Yoga Pant, $99 at Carbon38

Ankle-length leggings are key for surviving the cold trek to and from the gym.

Nike Sportswear Archive Jacket, $64.97 at Nike

On-trend enough that you don’t even have to work out to want it.

LNA Midnightz Slub Sweater Cardigan, $88 at Carbon38

This cardigan will take you to and from the gym—and everywhere in between. (Seriously, you could probably wear it to sleep, too.)

Varley Simon Sweatshirt, $128 at Carbon38

The winter is no match for your tank top—assuming you have this sleek turtleneck sweatshirt layered over it.

Blanc Noir Amour Jogger, $119 at Carbon38

Can’t bear to part with your knee-length leggings? (I feel you.) Try layering these over them as you travel to and from the gym.

Terez Rainbow Trim Hoodie, $71 at Carbon38

Super cute—and loose enough that you won’t feel like you’re struggling to put it on when you’re all sweaty post-workout.

LNDR Supernatural Sweatshirt, $365 at Carbon38

Honestly, chic enough to wear to the office.

Sparkle Wide-Leg Pant, $45 at Carbon38

Because lives are made better by sparkle sweatpants.

The Laundry Room Muscle Beach Hoodie, $78 at Carbon38

Perfect for layering over a leotard before barre class.

Track Jacket, $90 at Adidas

Um, excuse me while I live in this?

LNDR Snug Sweatshirt, $345 at Carbon38

Warm enough to protect you from the winter cold (with a coat layered over-top, of course). Cool enough to actually wear during a workout.

LNA Brushed Fischer Cardigan, $77 at Carbon38

The easiest way to take your go-to workout outfit from season to season.

Nike Sportswear Half-Zip Crew, $80 at Nike

Logomania, done the athleisure way.

Free People Movement Mountain Dreamin Popover, $168 at Carbon38

Zip-up pullovers—especially zip-up pullovers this chicly colorblocked—are always a good idea.

Rappu Jogger, $109 at Lululemon

Honestly, my plan is to stock up on joggers. Because my legging situation is taken care of—I just need some extra warmth on my journey to the gym.

Nike Sportswear Shield Windrunner, $130 at Nike

OK, wearing this literally all the time.

P.E Nation the Terrain Sweatshirt, $200 at Carbon38

Because the more cute sweatshirts, the merrier, right?

Blanc Noir Amour Hoodie, $129 at Carbon38

An absolute classic—and a versatile one, at that.

Glossy Moto Legging, $128 at Carbon38

Yup, leather leggings are officially on the winter workout clothes menu.

Twenty Pride Terry French Terry Cropped Sweatshirt, $130 at Carbon38

TBH, this sweatshirt is probably bright enough to give you that jolt of energy you need to tackle your fitness routine.

Adidas by Stella McCartney Essentials Hoodie, $120 at Carbon38

Because sometimes pulling layers over your head is too much work, and zipping something up is preferable.

Nike Therma Sphere Element Half-Zip Running Top, $85 at Nike

Honestly, if your closet doesn’t already have a neutral pullover, you should probably consider buying one. (They’re great for travel, hiking and—obviously—winter gym wear.)

Nux One-by-One Legging, $95 at Carbon38

So soft you’ll be looking for excuses to wear them.

NB Heat Loft Funnel, $79.99 at New Balance

Basically a high-fashion take on activewear.

Women’s Athletics ID Shell Jacket, $38 at Adidas

Perfect for accompanying you on your gym mission—or, you know, accompanying you anywhere it’s chilly ever.

Alo Yoga Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt, $76 at Carbon38

Because cropped sweatshirts are basically pointless—unless you layer them over an already fully assembled gym outfit that could use a little extra coziness.

Nike Pro Hyperwarm Tights, $75 at Carbon38

Need I justify these endlessly versatile paneled leggings?

Women’s Originals Sweatshirt, $80 at Adidas

Retro sweatshirts are great wardrobe additions—whether or not you plan on making it to the gym.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A version of this story was originally published in November 2016.