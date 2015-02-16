StyleCaster
Share

Winter Whites: An Original Fashion Editorial

What's hot
StyleCaster

Winter Whites: An Original Fashion Editorial

by
Winter Whites: An Original Fashion Editorial
10 Start slideshow

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain. 

You might call us crazy for wishing to prolong winter weather, but take a look at this editorial and you will surely change your mind.  Photographer Bruce Soyez-Bernard takes us on a winter-white themed journey of flowing ethereal dresses, cozy knits, and tailored separates. The results? Breathtaking.

Photographer : Bruce Soyez-Bernard @LVA Represents
Model : Ragnhild Jevne @IMG
Stylist : Rebecca Weinberg @Judy Casey
Hair : Tyler Laswell @ Ray Brown
Makeup : Kumiko Hirose @LVA Represents
Retouching : Violaineb

Want to see if your original work highlighted on StyleCaster.com? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series! 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Coat, Zero+Maria Cornejo; Blouse, pants, Roomeurs; Rings, Tuleste.

Top, Maria Ke Fisherman; Rings, Tuleste.

Jacket, Paul Smith; Top, Maria Ke Fisherman; Dress worn as skirt, Aliona Kononova; Necklace, Tuleste.

Dress, Threeasfour; Trouser, Femme d’Armes;  Shoulder wrap, Aliona Kononova; Stacked gold ring, Tuleste; Shoes, Churches of London. 

Dress, IIKONEE; Crop top, Maria De
Fisherman; White Dandelion, Aliona Kononova; Gold rings/Tuleste; White cut away brief, Threeasfour

Dress, IIKONEE; Top, Maria De Fisherman; Accessory, Aliona Kononova; Rings, Tuleste; White brief , Threeasfour.

Dress, IIKONEE; Feather heatpiece, Aliona Kononova.

Top and jacket, KTZ; Pants, Zero+Maria Cornejo; Shoes, MINTGREEN; jewelry, Tuleste.

Dress, Aliona Kononova; Bracelets and rings, Tuleste; Necklace, Stanmore; Shoes, MINTGREEN. 

Dress, IIKONEE; Gold arm cuffs, Tuleste.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

9 Beauty-Filled Snapchat Accounts to Follow Now

9 Beauty-Filled Snapchat Accounts to Follow Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share