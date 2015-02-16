Winter Whites: An Original Fashion Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain.

You might call us crazy for wishing to prolong winter weather, but take a look at this editorial and you will surely change your mind. Photographer Bruce Soyez-Bernard takes us on a winter-white themed journey of flowing ethereal dresses, cozy knits, and tailored separates. The results? Breathtaking.

Photographer : Bruce Soyez-Bernard @LVA Represents

Model : Ragnhild Jevne @IMG

Stylist : Rebecca Weinberg @Judy Casey

Hair : Tyler Laswell @ Ray Brown

Makeup : Kumiko Hirose @LVA Represents

Retouching : Violaineb

Want to see if your original work highlighted on ? Head over to our submissions page for more information on how you can be a part of the series!