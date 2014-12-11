StyleCaster
Share

12 Slick Pairs of Winter White Boots

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Slick Pairs of Winter White Boots

by
8 Shares
12 Slick Pairs of Winter White Boots
12 Start slideshow

You know that pesky fashion “rule” that decrees thou shalt never wear white shoes after Labor Day? Well, it looks like it’s officially been tossed out the window. In fact, it seems today’s style set—including actresses, models, bloggers, and editors—are tooling around in nothing but white shoes when temperatures drop.

The most prevalent type we’ve spotted this season:Stark-white leather ankle booties, paired with seasonally-appropriate outfits (warm coats, hats, and cozy scarves, in many cases). What’s so refreshing about the white-shoes-in-winter trend is that it’s achingly modern. Since the “rule” was followed so closely in the past, it’s not something we’ve seen a great deal of until now.

We’re also aware that it’s a mega-trend because every retailer is offering their own take on winter white shoes. A good reason why it’s worth picking up a pair today? You can wear ’em all year long—white leather booties look just as cool with cutoffs in the summer as they do with skinny jeans and oversized sweaters. 

Click though the gallery to shop 12 pairs winter white shoes now!

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Modern Vice 'Handler' Boots, $363; at Farfetch

Sam Edelman 'Justin' Leather Bootie, $139.95; at Nordstrom

Saint Laurent Paris Leather Ankle Boots, $99; at Net-a-Porter

CINZIA ARAIA Maiorca Boo, $360; at Farfetch

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN So Kate Ankle Booties, $1,095; at Barneys New York 

White Doc Martens, $124; at Shoebuy

OPENING CEREMONY 'Brenda' Boot, $364; at Farfetch

Jeffrey Campbell Muskrat Leather Boot, $94; at Nasty Gal 

Kendall & Kylie for Madden Girl 'Chicc' Platform Bootie, $99.95; at Nordstrom

Calvin Klein Zelda Booties, $170; at Macy's 

Lace-up Boots, $34.95; at H&M

Fendi Textured Leather Boots, $625; at Net-a-Porter

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Totally Unique Holiday Cards

20 Totally Unique Holiday Cards
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share