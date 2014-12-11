12 Slick Pairs of Winter White Boots

You know that pesky fashion “rule” that decrees thou shalt never wear white shoes after Labor Day? Well, it looks like it’s officially been tossed out the window. In fact, it seems today’s style set—including actresses, models, bloggers, and editors—are tooling around in nothing but white shoes when temperatures drop.

The most prevalent type we’ve spotted this season:Stark-white leather ankle booties, paired with seasonally-appropriate outfits (warm coats, hats, and cozy scarves, in many cases). What’s so refreshing about the white-shoes-in-winter trend is that it’s achingly modern. Since the “rule” was followed so closely in the past, it’s not something we’ve seen a great deal of until now.

We’re also aware that it’s a mega-trend because every retailer is offering their own take on winter white shoes. A good reason why it’s worth picking up a pair today? You can wear ’em all year long—white leather booties look just as cool with cutoffs in the summer as they do with skinny jeans and oversized sweaters.

Click though the gallery to shop 12 pairs winter white shoes now!