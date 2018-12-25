21 Stunning Winter Wedding Photos We Can’t Stop Staring At

Scroll To See More Images

Winter is officially upon us. The season kicked off a few days ago, on December 21, and we’re already beginning to see snowy nuptial inspiration creep into our Instagram and Pinterest feeds. Though winter wedding photography promises to pervade the social media zeitgeist until the season comes to a close in March, we’re already taking full advantage of the opportunity to lose ourselves in idyllic winter wedding daydreams. (I mean, what else are we going to do on our way to grandma’s for Christmas, right?)

Now, you might be thinking: winter wedding daydreams? Why not reserve our wildest fantasies for warmer seasons, or more temperate ones, or getaways in far-off places that experience seasons totally differently than we do? And sure, only 9 percent of weddings happen during winter. (For the record, 72 percent occur between May and October—whoa.)

But we’re of that mind that winter weddings have gotten a seriously bad rap. Snow possesses a specific kind of romance unrivaled by any other kind of weather. Cold weather means the possibility of sweat ruining your makeup—or humidity ruining your hair—is pretty much off the table. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that classic white gowns pair exceptionally well with crisp white snow. (Plus, the most pragmatic among us know that planning a wedding during off-season—AKA, not between May and October—means discounts on venues and more.)

Whether you’re planning a winter wedding of your own or simply looking for a little daydream fodder, you’re sure to find all kinds of inspiration below. Here, 21 stunning winter wedding photos we literally can’t stop staring at. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

Too cold to be outside? Making the most out of a tented space, string lights and a disco ball can be spectacular.

The blush accents warm up the snow-fallen setting.

Snow flurries in the city set the perfect scene before heading into an indoor ceremony.

Everyone loves a good dip.

A perk to a snowy mountain wedding? The blue and purple sky after sunset makes for amazing photos.

Colorado winter weddings are a fairytale come true.

A pale pink dress in the snow is an unexpected choice, but we’re so glad she did it.

This make-shift wedding altar is so cozy against the snow.

Winter weddings in London are such a vibe.

Get to the chopper! These two are so adventurously cool.

The hair braid, the kiss, the fur wrap, the chandelier—absolute magic.

A New Year’s Eve wedding means, “Let’s break out the glitter and party!”

Getting eloped on an glacier is incredibly special—and surprising.

How sweet is this moment? The jewel tones really pop against the white gown and white snow.

The pastel colors really show against this breathtaking view.

How lucky is he that he found a gorgeous girl who shares a love of snowboarding so much that they boarded into their ceremony? Points for being original and adorable.

Man’s best friend is as much a part of this union as the bride or groom.

Dancing with the Stars dancer Witney Carson tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2018 in Utah. The snow is the perfect backdrop for this shot of her and her bridesmaids.

What a total Anna and Kristoff from Frozen, moment—mostly because of the reindeer.

Nothing beats a natural winter wonderland for a wedding.

That view is spectacular—no wonder they chose this location.

A version of this story was originally published in December 2015.